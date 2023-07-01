Less than a week after canceling his celebrity charity golf event at Trump National Doral in Florida, Buffalo Bills' safety Jordan Poyer says the event is back on. The Bills' star had announced on Instagram previously that the tournament at Donald Trump's golf course was off because sponsors pulled out of the event.

Jordan Poyer said he was disappointed that sponsors pulled out of his annual event because of its association with Donald Trump. The Bills' safety was able to change course when a non-profit media company decided to sponsor the whole golf tournament.

“The great news is that the tournament is going to happen,” Poyer said in an appearance on Fox News’ “America Reports.” “We had the most amount of tremendous support around the country. We had a sponsor — PublicSq — based right out here in Florida … they’re going to sponsor the entire tournament.

After Poyer canceled the tournament, it wasn't set to take place again until next year. PublicSq told Fox News that it was proud to partner with Poyer and stand against the “cancel-culture mob,” which tried to cancel a charity event because it was associated with Trump.

“We would like to inform the general public and media outlets that the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open has been resumed and is scheduled to take place on July 10 at the Blue Monster course in Doral Florida,” Avalon Sports, which represents Poyer, said in a statement.

The athletes and celebrities who will participate in Poyer's charity golf tournament will be announced in the next few days.