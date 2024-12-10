The Minnesota Vikings turned heads during their game against the Atlanta Falcons by blending football with pop culture. After Josh Metellus intercepted a pass in the second quarter, he and teammate Camryn Bynum celebrated with a dance straight out of White Chicks, re-creating the infamous nightclub battle scene set to Run-D.M.C.'s “It’s Tricky,” Complex reports.

Their performance quickly went viral, catching the attention of Marlon Wayans, who starred in the 2004 comedy alongside his brother Shawn. Wayans took to Instagram, humorously blaming his late brother-in-law for orchestrating the playful jab, writing, “Not the White Chicks dance. Damn Greg, I know this is you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans)

This isn’t Bynum’s first foray into viral choreography. Earlier this season, he and Metellus delighted fans by replicating the handshake dance from Lindsay Lohan's Parent Trap. It’s clear the 26-year-old defensive back has a knack for turning celebrations into internet sensations.

Their White Chicks homage capped off a dominant day for the Vikings, who crushed the Falcons 42-21. Bynum later declared on Instagram, “Best celly’s in the league,” reinforcing his love for the art of the post-play celebration.

Pop Culture Meets NFL Creativity

Though White Chicks initially received harsh reviews—earning a mere 15% on Rotten Tomatoes—the film has enjoyed a renaissance. Critics now see it as a sharp commentary on privilege hidden beneath its slapstick humor. That deeper relevance, combined with its iconic moments, has allowed it to endure in the cultural zeitgeist nearly 20 years after its release.

The Vikings’ playful tribute reflects the NFL’s evolving stance on player celebrations. Once dubbed the “No Fun League,” the organization relaxed its rules in 2017, sparking a wave of imaginative displays. This shift has allowed players like Metellus and Cam RynBynum to inject personality into the game, merging athletic triumph with entertainment.

As the Vikings celebrate on and off the field, their creative moves remind fans why football remains a platform for both competition and joy. Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans’ reaction shows how even decades-old comedies can find new life in unexpected places—like an NFL end zone.