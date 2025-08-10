Allen Lazard’s second season with the New York Jets was already shaping up to be a pivotal one. The veteran wideout, who restructured his contract this offseason to remain in New York despite speculation he might be released. Lazard entered training camp fighting to secure a meaningful role in new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s system. New York’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers only raised more questions about his future and his health.

Lazard, a longtime Aaron Rodgers teammate who followed the quarterback to New York in 2023. He saw limited action against his former team. He caught two passes for 17 yards but was outperformed by several receivers competing for roster spots, including Tyler Johnson, Brandon Smith, Quentin Skinner, and rookie Arian Smith.

Midway through the game, reporters noticed Lazard walking into the Jets locker room with his right arm in a sling. Head coach Aaron Glenn said the injury was to Lazard’s shoulder and occurred when he landed awkwardly while making a catch. Glenn said the injury will be evaluated further to determine its severity. Early indications suggest it might be a bruise.

Allen Lazard is invaluable to the Jets this season

Article Continues Below

The Jets coaching staff values Lazard’s size and blocking ability. Those skills fit into the team’s emphasis on physicality in the running game. He opened camp as a starting receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, but Josh Reynolds has emerged as the likely No. 2 receiver. Lazard has been used mostly on running plays, while Johnson and Smith have taken more passing snaps.

If Lazard’s injury lingers, the timing is difficult. New York has depth at the position and might not have room for a player who does not contribute on special teams and is primarily used as a blocking specialist. With the season opener against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers only four weeks away, Lazard’s path to securing his roster spot appears to be narrowing.

For now, the Jets are waiting for test results. Lazard’s latest setback could make an already competitive situation even more difficult for him to overcome.