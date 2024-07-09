Marseille supporters have made their stance clear with a “not welcome” campaign against Mason Greenwood as their club engages in transfer discussions with Manchester United, reported by GOAL.

Mason Greenwood, the 22-year-old forward, has been in the spotlight following an impressive loan spell at La Liga side Getafe during the 2023-24 season. His performances earned him the Player of the Year award, catching the eye of several top European clubs. Juventus, Lazio, Valencia, and Borussia Dortmund have all shown interest in the talented young forward.

Recent reports suggest that Marseille is now at the forefront of the race to sign Greenwood. A formal offer has been made, and Manchester United appears ready to agree to a deal. The proposed move would see Greenwood head to France on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy that could amount to around €25 million (£21m/$27m) before bonuses.

Fan backlash at Mason Greenwood

Despite the potential transfer, Marseille fans have quickly voiced their opposition. The hashtag #GreenwoodNotWelcome has gained traction on social media, reflecting the supporters' disapproval of signing Greenwood. This backlash stems from Greenwood’s past legal troubles; charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behavior against him were dropped in February 2023.

A statement from OM Forum, a prominent fan group, clearly outlines their position: “At a time when negotiations for the arrival of Mason Greenwood are announced as becoming increasingly heated, it seems necessary to explain, once again and before the damage becomes irreversible, why this transfer seems inconceivable in view of the values displayed by the club and why it would mean for many of us a red line that would irreparably damage the passion that we have for this club.”

Despite the fan opposition, members of Marseille’s board, along with new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, reportedly support the move for Greenwood. They believe his talent and potential can significantly benefit the team. Discussions between Manchester United and Marseille remain ongoing, with the transfer window heating up.

Mason Greenwood’s future

Mason Greenwood is eager to resolve his future as the 2024-25 season approaches. With clubs returning for pre-season training, he is keen to secure his next move and focus on his footballing career.

As negotiations progress, it remains to be seen whether Marseille will heed the concerns of their fans or push forward with the transfer. The club’s management faces a challenging decision, balancing the potential benefits of acquiring a player of Greenwood’s caliber against the clear opposition from their supporters.

For Greenwood, the upcoming season is crucial. Whether he moves to Marseille or another club, he needs a stable environment to continue his development and demonstrate his on-field abilities. The outcome of these transfer talks will significantly impact his career trajectory.

The potential transfer of Mason Greenwood to Marseille has sparked a significant reaction from the club’s fans, who have made it clear they do not welcome the move. As discussions continue, Marseille’s management must navigate this complex situation, balancing the player’s potential contributions with the passionate views of their supporters. For Greenwood, the resolution of these talks will be pivotal as he looks to the next chapter in his career.