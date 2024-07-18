Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is having a blast with his role as co-owner of Wrexham AFC, injecting some of his trademark humor into the club's operations, reported by GOAL. Reynolds, alongside fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney, has introduced a quirky “Deadpool clause” into the transfer contracts of new signings, adding a unique and entertaining twist to the club's recruitment process.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Wrexham has been actively strengthening their squad. With the financial backing of Reynolds and McElhenney, manager Phil Parkinson has secured the services of several new players, including Arthur Okonkwo, Lewis Brunt, George Dobson, Callum Burton, and Sebastian Revan. The new signings were welcomed to the Racecourse Ground with a touch of Hollywood flair, as their contracts featured some amusing and unconventional terms.

Wrexham has been making waves on social media with their innovative approach to announcing new signings. Partnering with HP, the club reveals transfer news through mock contracts printed out and shared online. These documents, while not official, are crafted to include humorous clauses for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

One such contract, supposedly for new goalkeeper Callum Burton, includes a series of whimsical duties. Among these, the first clause humorously states that “the player must agree that Deadpool would beat Wolverine in a fight.” This playful inclusion is a nod to Reynolds' famous role as the Marvel anti-hero Deadpool and his ongoing friendly rivalry with Hugh Jackman, who plays Wolverine.

Injecting humor to Wrexham



Reynolds and McElhenney are known for their comedic talents, and they’ve seamlessly blended their sense of humor with their stewardship of Wrexham. The contracts also contain other humorous stipulations. For instance, players are jokingly required to accept “payment via Mouse Pay” – a playful reference likely pointing to Disney, which owns the Deadpool franchise.

Moreover, the contract states that players “must, every now and then, be a backup dancer for The Declan Swans” – a nod to the band behind the popular song “It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham.” The lyrics of this song highlight the club's revival, singing, “Less than a mile from the centre of Town, A famous Old stadium crumbling down, No-one's invested so much as a penny, Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney.”

Ryan Reynolds promotes new Deadpool film

The timing of these fun contract clauses coincides with Reynolds promoting his upcoming film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” in which he stars alongside Hugh Jackman. This synergy between his Hollywood endeavors and his football club ownership adds a layer of entertainment and engagement for fans of both his films and Wrexham AFC.

As the new signings settle in and the season progresses, Wrexham's unique approach to team management and fan engagement continues to garner attention. The humorous contract clauses are a testament to Reynolds and McElhenney’s commitment to making football fun and accessible, while also building a strong and competitive squad.

The club’s innovative use of social media and playful marketing strategies not only enhance the brand but also create a memorable experience for players and supporters alike. With these new signings and the continued backing of their Hollywood owners, Wrexham is poised for an exciting season ahead, both on and off the pitch.

Wrexham’s story under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is one of transformation and rejuvenation. The Deadpool clause in player contracts is just one example of how the duo brings a fresh and engaging perspective to football club ownership. Fans can look forward to more entertaining antics and hopefully, successful results as Wrexham aims for glory in the upcoming season.