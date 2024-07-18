Lionel Messi managed to find a reason to smile even though he was only a spectator during Inter Miami‘s MLS match against Toronto FC, reported by GOAL. The legendary Argentine forward was not expected to play in this match after leading Argentina to another Copa America title in 2024. Inter Miami fans were hoping to see their star player return in full health, but that wasn’t the case.

Messi sustained an unfortunate ankle injury during the Copa America final. This has cast uncertainty on his return date, and there are concerns that he might miss upcoming important matches, including the MLS All-Star Game and the defense of the Leagues Cup title.

The enforced break is far from ideal for Messi, who has had a busy year juggling commitments with both club and country. Despite the packed schedule, Messi’s presence at Inter Miami games continues to be a source of inspiration for his teammates and fans alike.

Lionel Messi on the sidelines

Even though he was not on the pitch, Messi was seen smiling in the stands as Inter Miami secured a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC at Chase Stadium. His wife Antonela and son Thiago, who was wearing the new Herons third kit, accompanied him. This new kit, inspired by Miami’s vibrant culture, added a special touch to the matchday atmosphere.

Inter Miami, under the guidance of coach Tata Martino, managed to pull off a convincing win without their talisman. The team showcased their depth and resilience, proving they can perform even in the absence of their star player. This victory helps them maintain their position at the top of the Eastern Conference, bolstering their hopes for MLS Cup glory in 2024.

The players stepped up in Messi’s absence, demonstrating that the squad has the quality to handle tough situations. The win against Toronto FC highlighted the team’s capability to adapt and succeed without relying solely on their superstar.

Despite his injury, Messi’s involvement with the team off the field remains significant. His support from the stands and presence at training sessions provides a morale boost to the squad. This period of rest, while not what Messi wanted, might be beneficial in the long run, ensuring he returns fully fit and ready to contribute effectively.

Messi’s influence extends beyond the pitch. His leadership and positive attitude serve as a motivational factor for his teammates. Even while recovering, Messi is committed to supporting the team’s objectives and maintaining a strong presence within the squad.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

Inter Miami will not rush Messi back into action. Ensuring his complete recovery is crucial, and the club will take no risks with his fitness. Messi is expected to play a pivotal role in Inter Miami’s campaign for MLS Cup success in 2024.

While Messi recuperates, Inter Miami faces several key fixtures. The team will need to continue their strong performances to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference. The focus will be on maintaining their winning momentum and preparing for Messi’s eventual return.

Tata Martino and the Inter Miami management are focused on long-term success. Messi’s health and readiness are paramount, and his reintegration into the squad will be carefully managed to ensure he can make the maximum impact upon his return.

Lionel Messi’s enforced break due to his ankle injury is a setback for Inter Miami, but the team’s ability to win without him showcases their strength and depth. Messi’s presence, even from the sidelines, continues to inspire and uplift the squad. With careful management of his recovery, Messi is poised to play a crucial role in Inter Miami’s pursuit of MLS Cup glory in 2024. The fans eagerly await his return to the pitch, where he will undoubtedly continue to dazzle and lead the team to new heights.

