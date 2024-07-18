Mason Greenwood, the young forward from Manchester United, is close to securing a move to Marseille. The transfer is expected to end his time at Old Trafford and start a new chapter in France. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, all parties have agreed on the transfer, and Greenwood is flying to France for a medical examination.

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United exit

The agreement between Manchester United and Marseille will see Greenwood join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent deal. Marseille has arranged a medical for the 22-year-old, after which he is expected to sign a five-year contract. Manchester United will receive €30 million (£25 million/$32.7 million) for Greenwood.

This transfer marks the end of Greenwood's career at Manchester United, allowing him to face new challenges in France. Despite some opposition to the move, including criticism from Marseille's mayor and some supporters, Marseille's manager, Roberto De Zerbi, has promised to support Greenwood if he joins the club.

Greenwood had a productive season with Getafe last year, where he made 36 appearances in all competitions. He scored 10 goals and provided six assists, showcasing his talent despite the controversies surrounding him. His performance caught the attention of several clubs, including Lazio and Marseille.

Greenwood is expected to pass the medical tests without any issues. Once he completes the medical, he will likely meet Marseille's head coach, Roberto De Zerbi, and finalize the deal. After that, he will quickly start working with his new team as they prepare for the upcoming season in Ligue 1.

A new beginning in France

Greenwood's move to Marseille represents a fresh start for the young forward. The transfer gives him a new environment to showcase his skills and leaves behind the controversies that have overshadowed his career in England.

At Marseille, Greenwood will be guided by Roberto De Zerbi, a manager known for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent. This could be an excellent opportunity for Greenwood to grow as a player and significantly impact Ligue 1.

Despite the mixed reactions to his transfer, Greenwood's talent and potential are undeniable. His performance at Getafe demonstrated his ability to contribute effectively on the field. Now, with the support of his new club and manager, Greenwood has the chance to focus on his football and prove his critics wrong.

Roberto De Zerbi's backing is a crucial element in Greenwood's move. The manager's faith in Greenwood's abilities can give the young player the confidence needed to excel. De Zerbi's experience in managing young talents will be beneficial for Greenwood as he adapts to a new league and culture.

Moreover, Marseille's structure, including its training facilities and supportive fan base, offers Greenwood an ideal setting to rediscover his best form. The club's ambition to compete at the highest levels in Ligue 1 and European competitions aligns with Greenwood's personal goals, creating a mutually beneficial scenario.

Greenwood's impending move from Manchester United to Marseille marks a significant step in his career. The transfer agreement, which includes a five-year deal and a substantial fee, shows Marseille's confidence in his abilities. As Greenwood prepares to start this new chapter, he will be looking to make a strong impression in France and continue developing his promising career. The upcoming season will be crucial for Greenwood as he seeks to establish himself as a key player for Marseille and move past his past controversies.