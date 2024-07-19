USMNT star Christian Pulisic is set to receive significant support in attack with the arrival of Alvaro Morata at AC Milan, reported by GOAL. The Spanish forward joins the Rossoneri on a four-year contract, bolstering the team's offensive lineup.

Alvaro Morata is embarking on a new chapter in his career, having signed a four-year deal with AC Milan, which includes an option for an additional year. The move sees him donning the No. 7 jersey after Milan activated his €15 million (£12.64m/$16.3m) release clause at Atletico Madrid.

Morata, at 31, brings a wealth of experience and proven goal-scoring ability to the Rossoneri. His recent achievements include leading Spain to victory at the European Championship and a Nations League triumph in 2023. Despite a dip in form in the latter half of last season, where he scored only two goals after January, Morata netted an impressive 21 goals across all competitions for Atletico Madrid.

Morata's addition to AC Milan is a strategic move to enhance their attacking prowess. The veteran forward’s experience is expected to be invaluable, especially in light of his successful past stints in Serie A with Juventus. His familiarity with Italian football and previous accomplishments, including two Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia wins, and an Italian Super Cup, make him a vital asset for Milan’s domestic and European ambitions.

Alvaro Morata's perspective

In an interview with Sky Italia, Morata shared his reasons for leaving Atletico Madrid and his excitement about joining Milan. He expressed dissatisfaction with his treatment in Spain, saying, “When you are in a place that for different reasons you can't give your 100 percent, it is best for everyone this [to leave] option.”

Morata also highlighted the trust and respect shown to him by Milan’s squad, coach, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which played a significant role in his decision. “I know I still have the best years of my career ahead of me and I want to go to this big club that is Milan. The truth is that Italians have treated me with incredible respect. I can't wait to go and play there again [in Serie A]. They have transmitted me all positive things,” he added.

Morata's return to Italy is not only a professional decision but also a personal one. His wife, Alice Campello, is Italian, and his previous success in Serie A, with 35 goals in 130 appearances, underscores his comfort and familiarity with the league. His experience and accomplishments in Italy will be crucial as he aims to help Milan achieve their goals.

What's next for AC Milan

With Olivier Giroud's departure to LAFC after his contract with Milan expired in June, Morata is expected to play a central role in the team’s attack. Milan's pre-season preparations include a tour to the United States, where they will face strong opponents like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona in friendly matches. These fixtures will provide an opportunity for Morata to integrate with the squad and showcase his potential impact.

Alvaro Morata's arrival at AC Milan is a significant boost for Christian Pulisic and the entire team. His experience, versatility, and proven track record in Serie A make him an excellent addition to the Rossoneri. As Milan prepares for the upcoming season, fans can look forward to an exciting and dynamic partnership between Christian Pulisic and Morata, aiming to propel the team to new heights both domestically and in Europe.