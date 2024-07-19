In a surprising turn of events, USWNT star Alex Morgan has been excluded from the squad for the Paris Olympics, reported by GOAL. Despite her long-standing presence and contributions to the team, the 35-year-old striker did not make the cut for Emma Hayes' roster this summer.

Alex Morgan has been a key player for the United States women's national team for over a decade. Known for her exceptional skills on the field and her advocacy off it, such as fighting for equal pay, Morgan is one of the most recognizable faces in soccer. However, fans watching the Olympic Games this summer will not see her in action for the U.S. women's soccer team.

This marks the first time in Morgan's international career that she has not been included in a major tournament roster since her debut in 2010. Her illustrious career includes four World Cups and three Olympics, but she will not be adding another Olympic appearance to her record this year. Despite making nine appearances for the national team in 2024 and reaching 224 caps, she was left out of the squad.

Emma Hayes, the new USWNT head coach, announced her Olympic roster on June 26, with Morgan's absence being the major talking point. Following this, an injury to Catarina Macario on July 12 led to Lynn Williams being called up, with Emily Sams taking Williams' place among the alternates.

The competition for attacking spots in the USWNT is fierce. Talents like Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, and Mallory Swanson have been impressive in recent camps and in the NWSL, which made the selection process highly competitive. Morgan, who has yet to score a league goal for the San Diego Wave in 2024, faced tough competition for a spot in the 18-player roster.

Why was Alex Morgan left out



The decision to exclude Morgan was influenced by several factors. One argument is that Morgan, at 35, is less versatile compared to other forwards like Smith, Rodman, Shaw, Swanson, and Williams, all of whom can play multiple roles in the attack. This versatility is crucial for a small roster, allowing the team to adapt to different situations.

However, Morgan's ability to play as a traditional No. 9 with her back to goal, combined with her wealth of experience, could have been valuable. Many were shocked by her omission given her proven track record on the big stage.

What did Emma Hayes say



Emma Hayes addressed the difficult decision to leave Morgan out of the squad. “First off, I want to talk about what an amazing player and human Alex Morgan has been. I've only had one opportunity to work with her in the last camp and saw firsthand not just her qualities but her professionalism,” Hayes said.

“Her record speaks for itself. It was not easy making this decision. There are 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers on a roster of 18. It was a tough decision, especially considering Alex’s record and history with this team. I felt I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players.”

Hayes emphasized the importance of having a versatile roster. “To play a lot of games over a 17-day period, having a roster that could adapt is essential. We have a tight turnaround between games. Having players on the roster that could play more than one position mattered with squad depth.”

Alex Morgan's response

Morgan took to social media to express her disappointment. “Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country,” she wrote.

Morgan's exclusion has sparked reactions from notable figures in U.S. soccer. Carli Lloyd described the decision as “incredibly cut-throat” in an interview with US Weekly, while Christen Press criticized Hayes' explanation, calling it “the most media-trained answer ever” on The RE-CAP Show.

Press wanted a clearer reason behind the decision, suggesting that if it was based on form, it should have been explicitly stated. “I felt like we just kind of got left hanging and we can all just assume it's because of club form, she's been hanging onto injury, or maybe that [Hayes] didn't value having someone on the roster that had won [the Olympics] before as much as she valued someone that she really felt like she could sub in and make a difference in a game.”

Landon Donovan also expressed his support for Morgan on CBS Sports Network, saying, “I’m devastated for Alex. Having played through the years parallel as she’s been playing and watching her career, it’s a horrible moment. I don’t wish it on anybody. I sympathize with Alex, and I hope it doesn’t define the rest of her season and that she can make peace with it at some point.”

What's next for the USWNT

Alex Morgan's absence from the USWNT Olympic squad is a significant development in women's soccer. Her experience, skill, and leadership will be missed, but the decision reflects the intense competition and the strategic choices facing the new coaching regime. As the team prepares for the Olympics, fans and players alike will be rallying behind the USWNT, hoping for success on the international stage.