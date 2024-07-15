Gareth Southgate has pointed the finger at Harry Kane, admitting the England captain didn’t perform “at the level we all would have hoped” after being substituted early in the Euro 2024 final, reported by GOAL.

Harry Kane, the prolific Bayern Munich striker, entered Euro 2024 nursing a knock that had kept him out of the season-ending fixtures at the club level. Despite this, he was still expected to lead England to glory. However, throughout the tournament, Kane never seemed to be at his best physically, raising concerns about his fitness and overall contribution.

In the final against Spain, Kane was substituted just past the hour mark, replaced by Ollie Watkins. At that point, England was trailing due to Nico Williams' opener. With Kane on the bench, Cole Palmer managed to equalize, but England's hopes were dashed when Mikel Oyarzabal scored four minutes from time, leading to another heartbreaking loss for the Three Lions.

Reflecting on Harry Kane’s performance

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Southgate addressed Kane’s struggles and the decision to substitute him: “Physically it has been tough for him. He came into the tournament short on games and has not quite reached the level we all would have hoped. The games are hugely demanding and we thought Ollie’s freshness would allow us to press better and offer a threat in behind. I thought the substitutes came on and did what we asked them to do.”

Southgate further reflected on the team’s performance: “We’ve competed until the very end of the final. I think today we didn’t keep possession of the ball quite well enough. We defended well but when you win the ball back you need to get out of that pressure. And we weren’t able to do that. That meant they had more control of the game and that can wear you down a bit. That said, we got the equalizer and then it was wide open. A big chance at the end to equalize so, as always, it is fine margins. I do think they were the best team in the tournament.”

Despite his injury concerns, Kane managed to score three goals during the tournament, earning a share of the Golden Boot. However, his overall impact was questioned, especially in the critical moments of the final. The decision to replace him with Watkins was a tactical move aimed at injecting fresh energy into the team, but it also highlighted the struggles of a player not at peak fitness.

England’s heartache continues

The loss to Spain means England's wait for a major international trophy will continue. It has now been 60 years since their last significant triumph, the 1966 World Cup. The defeat also raises questions about the future direction of the team, both in terms of player personnel and management.

Southgate's remarks underscore the fine margins in football, especially at the highest level. Reflecting on the game, he pointed out the importance of ball retention and managing pressure, areas where England fell short against a superior Spanish side. The coach’s candid assessment of the team's performance highlights the challenges they faced and the small details that often decide major finals.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup

With Euro 2024 now behind them, England's focus shifts to the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be an opportunity for redemption, but significant questions remain. Who will be leading the line? Will Harry Kane regain his form and fitness, or will new talents emerge to take on the mantle? Additionally, Southgate's future as manager could come under scrutiny as the team prepares for the next cycle.

The loss in the Euro 2024 final might prompt a reassessment within the squad and coaching staff. New strategies, player selections, and tactical approaches will be considered to ensure that England can break their long-standing trophy drought. The upcoming international fixtures and qualifiers will be crucial in shaping the team's future and building momentum towards the next World Cup.

England’s Euro 2024 journey ended in disappointment, with Gareth Southgate highlighting Harry Kane's struggles as a key factor. The focus now turns to rebuilding and preparing for future challenges, with hopes of finally ending the 60-year wait for major international success. As the team and fans digest another painful defeat, the road to redemption begins, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.