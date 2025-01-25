The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner. Trade rumors are swirling, but will the Dallas Mavericks make any moves?

The Mavs' roster has been decimated by injuries this season. Luka Doncic is among the Mavs who has been forced to miss a significant amount of time because of an injury. With so many injuries and a record of just above .500, there are serious questions about what Dallas will do before the NBA trade deadline.

Regardless of whether the Mavericks are aggressive in trades or not, they should avoid moving Daniel Gafford.

Why Mavericks should avoid trading Daniel Gafford

Gafford, a 26-year-old center, is in the middle of one of his best seasons in the NBA. The Mavs acquired Gafford before last year's trade deadline, and the move has produced quality results.

In 2024-25, Gafford has averaged 12.2 points per game while shooting 70.7 percent from the field. He is also recording 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists per outing.

Gafford is under contract throughout the 2025-26 season as well. So why should the Mavs avoid trading him away? After all, he would be a popular trade candidate since he's still under contract for another year and Gafford is playing especially well in 2024-25.

Dereck Lively II is expected to miss two-to-three months with an ankle injury. The Mavs have already endured rebounding trouble at times this year, so trading Gafford and playing without Lively could spell disaster for the team. Additionally, they would lose the important rim protection and finishing ability that Gafford offers.

But what if the Mavericks could acquire a reliable wing in a trade? It does not matter, as Gafford has become one of the most important players on the roster. If the Mavs still want to make a serious postseason run, then keeping Gafford will be crucial.

Should the Mavericks make a trade?

Deciding against a Gafford trade doesn't mean Dallas should completely abandon the idea of making a deal. Dallas can still try to acquire help via trade, but they should look to move other players. Of course, we know some players are off-limits in trade talks such as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The chances of PJ Washington or Dereck Lively II being moved are obviously slim as well.

Nevertheless, Nico Harrison could display his impressive general manager prowess with another move or two before the NBA trade deadline. Last season, the Mavericks were in the middle of an up and down year before Harrison acquired both Gafford and Washington at the deadline. The moves sparked a momentum boost, as Dallas finished the season strong and ultimately made an NBA Finals run.

Will that happen again this season? Only time will tell, but the Mavs feature the potential to compete at a high level. They have yet to play up to their expectations due to injury, but the team should not be counted out.

Yes, the Mavericks should still look to make a trade if it will help the roster. However, the Mavericks should avoid trading Daniel Gafford away before the upcoming NBA trade deadline.