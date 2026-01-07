Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive line will look very different in the 2026 season. On Tuesday, All-American offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor officially announced that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing his Crimson Tide career to a close.

Proctor shared the news via social media, confirming what many around college football had expected given his draft projection and resume. In his announcement, Proctor reflected on his journey in Tuscaloosa and the people who helped shape it.

“This journey has been unforgettable,” said Proctor in his statement on Instagram. “And it would not have been possible without the unwavering love and support of so many people starting with my family and friends. You have sacrificed so much to put me in a position to succeed, and I appreciate it more than words can express.”

Proctor also expressed gratitude toward the coaches who guided him during a period of massive transition within the Alabama program.

“To my coaches and teammates at Bama, I am grateful for the trust, encouragement and hard work you instilled in me, You pushed me to grow mentally and competitively, and I will forever cherish the bond we share,” Proctor added. “It is time for me to take the next step on this journey and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. The work does not stop here. The best is yet to come.”

Proctor arrived at Alabama as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country. A former five-star prospect. He earned a starting role as a freshman during Nick Saban’s final season, immediately anchoring the left side of the line.

Following Saban’s departure, Proctor briefly entered the transfer portal and committed to Iowa before ultimately returning to Tuscaloosa. He went on to play the final two seasons of his college career under head coach Kalen DeBoer, earning All-SEC honors in 2025 and solidifying his reputation as one of the nation’s premier linemen.

At 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, Proctor’s combination of size, strength, and experience has NFL scouts projecting him as a potential first-round selection. Over the past two seasons, he allowed just 37 pressures and five sacks, numbers that further boosted his draft stock.

With Proctor moving on, Alabama will now look to reload up front. For Proctor, however, attention turns to the pre-draft process and proving he belongs among the NFL’s elite offensive tackles when his name is called in April.