Texas Tech football continued reshaping its defensive front Tuesday, turning to the transfer portal as the program enters a pivotal roster-building phase following its postseason exit.

The Red Raiders added a major interior presence by landing Mateen Ibirogba, who transfers in from Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3, 296-pound defensive lineman arrives in Lubbock with one season of eligibility remaining and immediate expectations to contribute in the trenches.

Ibirogba fills a significant need after the departures of Lee Hunter and Skyler Gill-Howard. He brings Power Conference experience after beginning his collegiate career at Georgetown before transferring to the ACC, where he emerged as one of the most productive interior defenders available in the portal.

The commitment was first reported by Rivals' and On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett, who shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with Ibirogba’s representative. Fawcett highlighted both Ibirogba’s production and his standing within the transfer portal market.

“BREAKING: Wake Forest star transfer DL Mateen Ibirogba has committed to Texas Tech, his rep Jon Perzley tells @PeteNakos and I for @On3Sports.

The 6’3”, 296-pound defensive lineman totaled 21 quarterback hurries, three sacks, and one forced fumble this season.

He is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings.”

Ibirogba’s commitment marks the second defensive line addition for Texas Tech football in two days, following the transfer of Bryce Butler from Washington. The quick turnaround underscores Texas Tech’s urgency in reinforcing the interior after leaning heavily on youth late in the season.

During the 2025 campaign, Ibirogba recorded 21 tackles while consistently impacting games with his strength against the run and ability to collapse the pocket. His size, experience, and pass-rush production project him as either an immediate starter or a high-volume rotational piece in the Big 12.

With roster turnover accelerating across the conference, the Red Raiders continue positioning themselves for sustained contention by addressing specific needs through targeted additions in the transfer portal.