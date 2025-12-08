The Chicago Bears entered Week 14 riding a wave of momentum, but their surge hit a wall at Lambeau Field. Chicago’s 28-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) not only cost them sole possession of first place in the NFC North, but also dropped them back into a crowded NFC playoff picture.

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson made his message abundantly clear — the Bears aren’t a playoff team until their record says so.

“We’ll be a playoff team once we earn enough wins to become a playoff team,” Johnson states, addressing the reality of their situation, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “So, right now, we’re a nine-win team. I don’t think nine wins is going to get you in this year. We got to do what we can to get enough wins to find a way to get into the tournament.”

Despite fighting back from multiple deficits, including tying the game at 21-21, the Bears couldn’t deliver in the critical moments. Caleb Williams’ late end-zone shot turned into a game-sealing interception, ending any hope of a dramatic finish.

Before Sunday, the Bears had won five straight, including a stunning Black Friday upset over the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That run repositioned Chicago as one of the NFC’s biggest surprises. But the loss to Green Bay exposed the challenges still ahead for Johnson's team, trying to take the final step to a legitimate contender.

Still, Chicago’s situation is far from dire. At 9-4, the Bears remain firmly in control of their postseason path. If they win out the upcoming games, they not only clinch a playoff berth but reclaim the NFC North lead, with another matchup against the Packers looming in two weeks.

First, however, they must take care of business against the Cleveland Browns (3-10) in Week 15. If Johnson’s Bears respond the way they have most of the season, Chicago’s playoff fate may very well remain in their hands.