Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks just showed why they shouldn't be counted out heading into the postseason. On Sunday, Irving hit a game-winner to propel the Texas-based squad to a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
Dallas had final possession in the ballgame. With 2.8 seconds remaining, Irving caught a pass on the right corner. Knowing time was about to expire, Uncle Drew immediately drove near the free throw line and hoisted up a left-handed floater.
The ball found the bottom of the net, sending the American Airlines Center into a deafening roar as the final buzzer sounded. (clip via ClutchPoints)
KYRIE RVING LEFT-HANDED FLOATER FOR THE WIN 🤯
MAVERICKS WIN!pic.twitter.com/TXx7hhHzvu
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
It wasn't just the spectators who were going crazy. Online, plenty of users were raving about Irving's heroics.
— Showtime II (@gbacon11) March 17, 2024
Unreal shot
— Pam (@lilkasperss) March 17, 2024
nah a left handed running floater is insane wtf 😭😭
— kero (@kerololos_) March 17, 2024
Nothing but beautiful basketball being played https://t.co/rozT5B8co8 pic.twitter.com/1mJyDWXKbR
— Oc (@notocwtfxx) March 17, 2024
That might legitimately be the best and toughest shot I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/WONskfN3LP
— NS (@NSftbl) March 17, 2024
NASTY 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ZxOnlVSoS9
— WeHitThose (@WeHitThose__9) March 17, 2024
Kyrie is one of the most skilled players in the league !!! https://t.co/yIlz2VU8oP
— Aline Befene IVe (@kleinorklayne) March 17, 2024
UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!
Left-handed?
Give me a break!!!😵💫😵💫😵💫 https://t.co/ivYuQiHnwo
— CoachBob (@coachclement) March 17, 2024
One media personality was even reminded about his interview with Irving. In relation to the game-winner, he mentioned what the Mavericks guard recently said about left-handed hook shots.
Once asked Kai if he felt he’d mastered basketball
He said no.
So I said what is there left to work on and master
“Left handed hook shot.”
Lmao. Sicko @KyrieIrving https://t.co/kyJWiZsXgr
— Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) March 17, 2024
Even Luka Doncic himself seemed to be in a state of shock. As Irving's left-hander went in, the Mavericks' other star slowly fell to his knees in astonishment before joining in on the celebrations.
Luka Doncic's reaction to Kyrie Irving's INSANE game winner 😂pic.twitter.com/5fBSLj0wmf https://t.co/NloGNgH5fU
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 17, 2024
Kyrie Irving's wizardry for the Mavericks
Uncle Drew is known for his unlimited tricks with the basketball. From his jaw-dropping handles to his ever-crazy finishes at the rim, Irving is a magician on the court. Even Allen Iverson himself admitted that Kyrie is the NBA's best ball-handler.
With that being said, a left-handed floater bordering into a hook shot is something that people don't expect from the Mavericks star. But looking at what just happened, it looks like Kyrie Irving has that under his sleeve as well.
His stellar play is one of the reasons why the Mavericks are in contention for a possible playoff spot. Presently, Dallas holds a 39-29 record for a seventh-place standing in the Western Conference. A possible play-in appearance can still be avoided with 14 regular-season games left. For that to happen, Irving and the squad have to pile up the wins and finish strong.
It won't be surprising if they do. As seen by their victory over the defending champions tonight, this Mavericks team can still elevate their game to another level.