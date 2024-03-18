Patrick Mahomes is used to making plays that makes fans stand up and take notice. He has delivered three Super Bowl titles in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and has already been recognized as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Mahomes is more than just an NFL superstar — he is also a huge sports fan.
Patrick Mahomes to Kyrie Irving: “Greatness dawg, greatness.” pic.twitter.com/uIq9Vr3y3K
Mahomes stood up and cheered when he saw Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks hit the winning shot Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks have won five of their last six games, and when Irving hit his running, left-handed shot at the buzzer, Dallas had a key 107-105 victory over the defending NBA champions.
Mahomes is a Texas native and a Mavericks fan. He passed along a message to the Dallas guard that made it on to Twitter/X. “Greatness dawg, greatness.”
Luka Doncic put on a memorable show for the Mavericks, leading the way with 37 points and 9 rebounds. Irving had one of his best games as he scored 24 points and added 7 rebounds in addition to handing out 9 assists.
While the Irving game-winner may have looked like a lucky shot because it came from his non-dominant hand, Irving said it is a shot that he has worked on since his youngest days.
“Sometimes I spend just an hour straight just working on straight left-hand stuff,” Irving said. “Just being a small guard, you've just got to have a multitude of finishes. And that's something I've been working on since I was a kid.”
Patrick Mahomes is known for making some plays with his non-dominant throwing arm, and he clearly appreciates Irving's game-winning play.