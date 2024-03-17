On Sunday afternoon, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks hit the floor to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a potential Western Conference playoff preview. Although the Nuggets looked to be on their way to a win late, Irving snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when the Mavericks star hit an insane left-handed hook shot over the outstretched arms of Jokic that fell softly into the net as the buzzer sounded, giving Dallas a highly important win as the season enters its home stretch.
One person who was left in awe by Irving's heroics was none other than sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his admiration of the incredible shot.
“That what @KyrieIrving does. A left-handed floater — over Jovic, from the free throw line — at the buzzer to lift @dallasmavs over the @nuggets. And this….AFTER @luka7doncic’s deep-3 tied it. This is special…..exactly why we should root to see Mavs advance deep into the playoffs. I know I’m rooting for them to do so.,” wrote Smith.
Indeed, Irving's heroic shot followed up a deep three ball from Luka Doncic the possession prior that tied things up, before Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed a shot on the other end, giving Irving the chance to seal the win for the Mavericks.
The shot was just another reminder, if one was needed, about the true wizardry that Irving can display with the rock in his hands.