The Dallas Mavericks are struggling at the moment. They have dropped four consecutive games, losing each contest by three points or less. The Mavs were most recently defeated by the Utah Jazz on Thursday, losing by a final score of 115-113. Kyrie Irving, who did not play on Thursday due to a shoulder injury, is seemingly expected to play on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, however.

Irving is not listed on the NBA injury report. Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (right knee sprain) is doubtful for Saturday's game. Dante Exum remains out as he battles back from right wrist surgery.

Irving was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game. He ended up getting ruled out before tip-off, though. The Mavs were ultimately upset by a Jazz team that entered Thursday with only two victories. Utah is now only 3-8, but they played well enough to upset the defending Western Conference champions in the game.

The Mavs have dealt with no shortage of frustration in recent action. They are failing to come through in the clutch moments and final minutes of games. Dallas seemingly came through on a consistent basis in those moments a season ago.

It goes without saying, but the Mavericks need to find ways to win close games moving forward. One has to imagine they will turn things around given the potential of the roster. At 5-7 to begin the 2024-25 campaign, however, frustration is beginning to become a factor for this Mavericks team.

Fortunately, barring any setbacks, Kyrie Irving will likely play on Saturday against the Spurs. The Mavericks will host the Spurs on Saturday night at 8:30 PM EST. Dallas won their first contest against San Antonio of the season on Opening Night, earning a 120-109 victory. The Mavs could certainly use a similar effort on Saturday night.