The Buffalo Bills are preparing for training camp, as the preseason is quickly approaching. However, one of their more exciting prospects is experiencing an injury that has him staying put on the sidelines.

Reports indicate that rookie third-round pick Landon Jackson was placed on the Bills' PUP list, according to NFL.com. It's not entirely clear what the injury is, but the coaching staff is seemingly hopeful it is not a long-term injury.

“DE Landon Jackson has been placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, per the league transaction wire.”

Jackson, who is 22 years old, has a history of injuries during his time in high school and college. That may be part of the reason why he fell to the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as Jackson displayed major potential during his time playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Article Continues Below

In three seasons at Arkansas, the new Bills' rookie proved to be one of the more consistent edge rushers for the Razorbacks. During his three seasons with the program, Jackson recorded 116 combined tackles (58 solo), 28 tackles for a loss, 16.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Jackson is expected to be a rotational option for the Bills next season, assuming he remains healthy. Buffalo managed to vastly improve its edge rush after acquiring Joey Bosa on a one-year, $12.6 million contract. He's slated to immediately replace Von Miller, who missed a minimum of four games in each year he was with the Bills.

The Bills are set to begin training camp on July 23. So, Landon Jackson has some time to try and get healthy beforehand. That would be the ideal situation, as getting Jackson prepared and ready to go for the upcoming season would largely help Buffalo's front seven. Especially considering the franchise hopes to go on a deep playoff run next season.