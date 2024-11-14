The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz will go head-to-head on Thursday night, but the Mavs received a concerning update before the game. Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) and PJ Washington (right knee sprain) were already among the Mavericks on the NBA injury report. However, Kyrie Irving was added to the injury report on Thursday due to a right shoulder sprain.

The good news is that Dereck Lively II, who was previously dealing with a shoulder injury, was not listed on the injury report. Lively returned for the Mavs' game on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic was listed as probable for Tuesday's game and was ultimately made available. Washington was doubtful and ended up getting ruled out. Irving's addition to the injury report on Thursday gives the Mavs another injury concern early in the season.

Dallas currently holds a 5-6 record. The Mavericks have not played up to their expectations in 2024-25, but injuries have been a big reason for their underperformance. So is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Kyrie Irving's injury status vs. Jazz

Irving is currently listed as questionable with the aforementioned shoulder injury, per the NBA injury report. Doncic is listed as probable and Washington is listed as doubtful once again. Dante Exum, who is recovering from right wrist surgery, is out.

Kyrie has played well despite the Mavericks' all-around struggles to begin the new campaign. He is currently averaging 25.2 points per outing on 54.5 percent field goal and 54.1 percent three-point shooting. Irving is also averaging 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

The Jazz have not exactly played all that well, as they will enter the game with a 2-8 record. Still, Irving's final injury status will be important for this game.

When it comes to the question of if Kyrie Irving is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.