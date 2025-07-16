The battle for Saint Augustine’s University to maintain its accreditation is still ongoing. The university is going back and forth with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) following a recent panel discussion. Saint Augustine’s accreditation status has been in jeopardy for several years following years of financial woes.

The appeals committee's ruling supporting SACSCOC's action removing Saint Augustine’s from membership was recently upheld by an arbitration tribunal. The university plans to react by requesting an injunction from the court to preserve its accreditation status and make efforts to do so.

According to the university, while the legal proceedings continue, it will continue to be accredited and open for the fall 2025 semester. Saint Augustine’s has had a difficult two years, with enrollment dropping to as low as 200 students and switching to entirely online instruction in the spring of 2024.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that SAU maintains its accreditation and continues serving our students,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware. “SAU’s mission is bigger than any one setback. For over a century, SAU has been a beacon of opportunity. That legacy will continue. We are pressing onward—with faith, focus, and fortitude—to secure the accreditation our students deserve. Our resolve to educate and empower our students is unshakeable, and the entire SAU community stands together to support the path ahead.”

The institution has been the target of several lawsuits regarding unpaid debts. A Wake County court mandated in the spring that Saint Augustine’s pay a telecom carrier over $20 million. The university’s application for the complete reinstatement of its accreditation was rejected by the SACSCOC in March. Graduates in May 2025 did get degrees that were accredited.

“SAU is not closing—our doors remain open, and classes will continue,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “This decision does not define us—our resilience does. SAU has faced challenges before, and each time, we have risen to meet them. We have significantly strengthened our foundation, and we will continue to serve our students with excellence. Our priority now is to ensure every student can complete their education at SAU with an accredited degree in hand, and we have a clear plan to make that happen.”

Alumni of Saint Augustine's University have decided to take matters into their own hands. The turmoil has prompted the formation of an alumni club called Save SAU. Along with a number of other former employees and students, including former track coach George Williams, the group expressed concern about a $7 million loan the school received from Gothic Ventures to pay back some of its debts.

“We alumni do not want our university to go in peril,” Williams said. “Our university needs to stay. We are asking all the partners that we have talked to over the last few years to stand with us, make calls, call these government officials, and let them know, St. Aug's must stay.”