DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, but that was not the primary focus ahead of tip-off. Rookie center Dereck Lively II announced that his mother, Kathy Drysdale, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Lively made the announcement on his Instagram:
“My heart breaks saying goodbye to the most important person in the world to me, my best friend, my superhero, my biggest cheerleader and mom, Kathy Drysdale,” Lively wrote. “There is no one in this world that can love you more than your mother. As strong and stubborn as she is I have watched her struggle, fight and survive cancer for the past 11 years and now her battle has ended surround by family, friends and her teammates. I truly can’t imagine my life without her but I know I have an angel in the stands always and forever cheering my one and yelling at me if I’m bulls***ting.
“My mom was a beautiful soul, loved by every person who crossed her path and by every team I have played for from Team Final to West Town to Duke to the Mavericks. Thank you to Dr. Hall and the incredible nurses and team at UT Southwestern Hospital, and to the Mavericks for their constant support without them I wouldn’t have had these final precious moments. I love u and will always miss u as well , just know I’ll be ok mom. Fly high
“FXCK cancer.”
It's a heartbreaking situation. The Mavs are going to be there for Lively during this time.
Lively has performed well on the basketball court during his rookie campaign. He is currently dealing with an injury, but it has still been a strong performance for Lively overall. Right now, though, the last thing on his mind is basketball.
Mavericks, Jason Kidd share heartfelt messages after Drysdale's passing
The Mavericks released a statement following the news of Drysdale's passing.
“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss. On behalf of our organization and our team, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Drysdale family who are faced with an unimaginable loss. So much of Kathy, her strength, tenacity, and joy, is reflected in her son. She left an indelible mark on each of us within the Dallas Mavericks organization and all those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dereck and his entire family.”
The Mavs also held a moment of silence before the game.
The Mavericks held a moment of silence for Kathy Drysdale, Dereck Lively II’s mother, after her passing. pic.twitter.com/pQvAIFClCd
— Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 13, 2024
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also addressed Drysdale's passing before Friday's matchup against the Pistons.
“Incredible woman, when you talk about D-Live's mom,” Kidd said. “As much as we talk about his injury, he had other things that were going on… D-Live, this morning wanted to get back into the swing of coming into work. He spoke to the team before which was incredible for a 20-year-old to talk about what he was going through off the court, not just with his injury but with his mom. And shortly after that, his mom passed. Just incredible, who Dereck Lively is as a young man to talk to the team, to talk about his new family… Because of his parents passing.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with Dereck Lively II at this time.