The Dallas Mavericks have lost two straight games to the Pacers and Cavaliers and are hoping for the return of guard Dante Exum with the playoffs still months away.
Coach Jason Kidd got brutally honest recently about the Mavs' demise vs. Indiana, an outcome Exum may have helped prevent if he had been in uniform. The Mavs' one fatal flaw that could doom them down the stretch run was also discussed, and it has nothing to do with health.
With a road matchup against the Raptors looming, Kidd shared an update on Exum's status.
Kidd Speaks on Exum's Availability
Kidd said that Exum went through Monday and Saturday's practices well according to a report from Brad Townsend.
He added that it is “possible” that Exum will play against Toronto at 7;30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Mavericks had won seven consecutive games prior to their recent two-game losing skid.
Mavs Set For Showdown in Canada
The Mavs are 33-25 and scheduled to face a Raptors team with just 22 wins on the season.
Exum has averaged 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game this season. He's shot 57.1% from the field and has added a solid veteran presence on both sides of the court.
Exum is just one of a handful of players Kidd needs to step up on Wednesday.
The Mavs were crushed on the glass vs. the Cavs. They were outrebounded 47-36 as Doncic led with 9 rebounds and Max Kleber had seven off the bench.
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyrie Irving are among the players Kidd will be counting on to take care of business early for the Mavericks against the Raptors in Toronto.
Irving had 30 points, six rebounds and three assists against the Cavs in a losing effort.