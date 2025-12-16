The Texas football program is preparing for a huge matchup against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl later this month. But questions about Arch Manning's future have been a minor distraction. Thankfully, Longhorns fans got some great news on Tuesday morning that should put their minds at ease.

Manning's father, Cooper, confirmed that his son will return to the Longhorns for the 2026 college football season.

“Arch is playing football at Texas next year,” Cooper Manning sent in a text message to ESPN's Dave Wilson on Monday night.

University of Texas officials also told ESPN the full expectation is for Manning to be back in 2026, despite being eligible to declare for the NFL draft. Manning likely would have been the No. 1 pick in the draft if he declared.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian will certainly be happy to hear the news.

Sarkisian explained at a recent media event ahead of the Citrus Bowl why Manning could benefit from one more season in college.

“He's a young man who's gotten better as the season's gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise,” Sarkisian said, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. “I would think he's going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he's got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish.”

Arch took a huge leap forward in 2025. He passed for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also added 83 carries for 244 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Manning will have a chance to raise the bar for the Longhorns next season.

“We had a really good football season,” Sarkisian concluded. “We left some meat on the bone with an opportunity to be SEC champs, national champs, and so ultimately for him, I think the competitor in him is going to say, ‘Man, I sure would like another crack at trying to do those things.'”

Next up for Texas football is The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan on December 31st.