Every Luka Doncic game is like a masterpiece akin to a Pablo Picasso work, if you ask Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. Just take for example Sunday night's brilliance from the Slovenian superstar which included an incredible underhanded made field goal that left Kidd in awe.
“Picasso when you give him the paint brush, he's going to do something special, and that shot was special,” Kidd said during the postgame press conference after the Mavericks defeated Houston and snapped the Rockets' 11-game win streak, 125-107.
The shot that Kidd was talking about was the one that Doncic buried in the third quarter just before the shot clock expired. Rockers power forward Jabari Smith Jr. seemed to be doing a fine job of defending against Doncic, but the Mavs star simply reached down his bag and launched an underhanded shot that somehow found the bottom of the net.
After the game, Doncic provided a hilarious explanation for his circus shot, telling reporters that it was just his “bartending skills” showing.
Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks to another win with sensational performance vs. Rockets
Doncic finished the Rockets game with 47 points on 18/30 shooting from the field. He drained nine 3-pointers on 16 attempts and a bunch of other impressive buckets to lead Dallas to its seventh win in a row. In addition, Doncic recorded 12 rebounds and seven assists plus two steals in just 35 minutes. Kyrie Irving provided 24 points, while PJ Washington scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Over the Mavs' last seven games, Doncic has averaged 31.3 points on 44.8 field goal percentage, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, while also connecting on nearly 40 percent of his attempts from behind the arc.
The Mavericks continue to click and pass the tests coming their way. Cooling down the Rockets was just another proof of Dallas' red-hot form as the 2023-24 NBA regular season winds down. Their victory versus Houston also put the Mavericks closer to securing a guaranteed spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as they moved up to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 45-29 record. They are just two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 position in the conference.