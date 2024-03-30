We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Sunday's NBA slate as we'll turn our attention towards the Western Conference for a matchup between divisional rivals. The Dallas Mavericks (44-29) will visit the Houston Rockets (38-35) as both teams ride impressive winning streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Rockets prediction and pick.
The Dallas Mavericks are currently second in the Southwest Division and they're holding tight to the six-spot in the Western Conference. They're winners of 10 of their last 11 games and have won six-straight heading into this tilt. They're tied 1-1 with the Rockets looking for a leg-up on the season series.
The Houston Rockets are third in the Southwest Division and they're just barely outside of playoff contention in the 11-spot behind the Warriors. They're just one game back of a playoff opportunity and riding one of the NBA's hottest winning streaks at 11 games. They'll look to extend their home streak to six.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Dallas Mavericks have been extremely hot over this currently road trip and they're improved their road record to 22-14 on the year. After a 36-point blowout in Sacramento just two nights ago, the Mavericks repeated their success with back-to-back wins. Kyrie Irving was the main catalyst with his 30 points and Dante Exum hit a clutch three in the final minute to give them the close win. They're firing on all cylinders at the moment and could still see a jump in their standing if they keep this win streak up.
The Mavericks haven't seen the Rockets since December when they lost 96-122, but it's worth noting that both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were injured during that game. Alperen Sengun was the main benefactor as he ate rebounds from the Mavericks, so they might have more success locking the boards with him out of the lineup. Expect Luka and Kyrie to take this one over as they try to get their revenge on Houston.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and they're doing all they can to make the playoffs. Following Alperen Sengun's injury, there were thoughts of shutting him down for the rest of the season if the Rockets fall out of playoff contention. Well, they're just one game back of the Warriors for the final spot and could overtake them if they keep this winning streak up. the hope then is that we'd see Alperen Sengun make his return for the play-in tournament if he's healthy.
During Sengun's absence, Fred Van Vleet has really taken the scoring load upon himself and is providing this team with a steady level of offense throughout all four quarters. Jalen Green has been going nuclear the last two games with back-to-back 37 and 34-point nights. They notched a huge triple-overtime win over the Thunder just two games ago and they're within striking range of their ultimate goal to make the playoffs.
Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick
This should be a high-stakes affair as both teams are riding winning streaks heading into this one. The Dallas Mavericks are comfortably in the six-spot and would like to improve their ranking with a few more wins to close the season. Riding an 11-game winning streak, the Houston Rockets have their sights set on the final play-in spot and they're determined to keep this streak alive.
While they've been fairing well without him for this recent stretch, the loss of Alperen Sengun should prove to be costly during this matchup. The Rockets were able to beat the Mavericks without Kyrie and Luka, but I expect this game to be a different story all together. There's not many defenders on the Rockets that can guard Luka Doncic effectively, so I expect him to feast against the undersized guards of Houston.
For our final prediction, we're going to side with the Dallas Mavericks to get the win. While the Rockets are seeing a great winning streak, they don't match up particularly well against the Mavericks and will have a tough time handling Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic with their recent hot shooting. Let's ride Dallas to get the win here.
Final Mavericks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks ML (-120)