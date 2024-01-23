It has been a rough week on the injury front for Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving continues to have a less-than-ideal week amid the Dallas Mavericks' uneven play. During the Mavericks' 127-110 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, Irving took a hard-hitting tackle from former teammate LeBron James, sending him to the locker room. And then during their 119-110 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night, Irving sustained a thumb sprain on the very first play after trying to swipe the ball from former teammate Jayson Tatum's hands.

All of these injuries have been the result of some misfortune, and Irving may be getting frustrated about the unfortunate predicaments he finds himself in especially amid the Mavericks' inconsistencies.

“First play of the game, I went to swipe down at JT. Just like the other game, when I'm getting tackled out there by Bron, like unexpected injuries in the first few minutes of the game. My aggression is a little bit lower than what I want it to. When things happen like that, personally you got to get out of your own way. I got to do a better job of inserting myself in situations on the court and getting better shots,” Irving said in his presser following the Mavericks' loss to the Celtics, per Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan For Life.

Nonetheless, for as much misfortune Kyrie Irving has had with injuries as of late and while it seems to have hampered his performances with the Mavericks struggling a bit, the star point guard is making no excuses for his play.

“I’m not going to make any excuses for myself. It's going to hurt. I don't think there's anybody in the NBA that's 100 percent night to night. The other night was brutal, going on my back, going on my hip. And then tonight, spraining my thumb. But just gotta keep pushing, man,” Irving added, via Dorothy J. Gentry of The Athletic.

The Mavericks can take solace from the fact that Kyrie Irving's injuries are from freak accidents, not from a recurring problem that will linger. But still, the playoff race in the Western Conference is heating up, and the Mavs will need Irving to be at his best sooner than later if they were to avoid being in the play-in bubble.