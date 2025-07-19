In a matchup of potential playoff teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers began a three-game set to open the season's second half. At the moment, Milwaukee is leading the Dodgers 2-0 in the seventh inning. Even if the Dodgers don't come back to win, it was still a night to remember for the team. In the fourth inning of Friday night's matchup, Los Angeles first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the 534th double of his career. According to the league via X (formerly Twitter), Freeman tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig on the all-time doubles list.

The accomplishment is just the latest in a long line for Freeman. The former Atlanta Braves stalwart has thrived in his second act with the Dodgers. In the fourth year of a six-season pact, the investment in Freeman by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the LA brass has been worth it. Freeman's heroics during last October's World Series title run cemented his place in Dodger lore. How many more records will he set before his time is done in Hollywood?

Dodgers look to capture ninth World Series title in 2025

If Freeman and the Dodgers go back-to-back (at the moment, it certainly seems plausible), then it will be the third title of the 35-year-old's career. That would be halfway to Gehrig's mark of six, set over a 17-year career, all with the New York Yankees. In fact, it could be the Yankees who clinch the AL spot in the World Series, setting the stage for another rematch in the Fall Classic.

Whether it's New York or another contender like the Detroit Tigers, the Dodgers still have their work cut out for them to get through a tough NL West. If recent history is any indication, then Freeman and his teammates should win their division yet again. Will that propel them to even more October glory? If so, don't be surprised to see the star Dodgers first baseman try and emulate Gehrig, his fellow first baseman, in route towards more silverware.