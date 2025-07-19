Cal Raleigh emerged as the unquestioned home run king of the season’s first half. The Seattle Mariners catcher leads the majors with 38 long balls and even won the 2025 Home Run Derby. But Randy Arozarena has matched his teammate in one power stat.

In the fourth inning of Friday’s matchup against the Houston Astros, Arozarena hammered a four-seamer from Brandon Walter 445 feet to left center. It was his 10th home run in the last 14 games.

Arozarena and Raleigh are the only MLB players to hit 10 homers in a 14-game span this season, per Mariners PR on X.

Randy Arozarena continues home run hot streak

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Arozarena began his 14-game run with a major career milestone. The Mariners left fielder hit his 100th home run in a multi-homer game against the Kansas City Royals on June 30. And he’s stayed hot since then.

The seventh-year veteran is hitting .252 with an .827 OPS. He’s up to 18 home runs and 49 RBI with 3.7 bWAR in 95 games for Seattle. Arozarena is on pace to easily surpass his previous season high of 23 homers from 2023. He also has 16 stolen bases so far this year, setting him up for his fifth straight 20/20 season.

Arozarena was recognized for his strong first half with an All-Star Game nod. The 30-year-old outfielder was added to the event as an injury replacement and gave the Mariners a total of five players selected to the 2025 Midsummer Classic. Only the Detroit Tigers were better represented, sending six All-Stars.

While Raleigh stole the show with an epic Home Run Derby performance, Arozarena found the spotlight as well. He was called on as one of three American League players to participate in the tie-breaking swing-off.

Arozarena hit one home run, giving the AL a 3-1 lead. However, Kyle Schwarber won the game for the National League, going 3-3 in the swing-off. Still, Arozarena has shown a knack for crushing exhibition dingers. He joined the 2023 Home Run Derby and finished second to Vladimir Guerrero Jr, just falling short in the final round 25-23.

More Seattle Mariners News
Josh Naylor in a Mariners jersey
1 fatal flaw Seattle Mariners must address before 2025 MLB trade deadlineRB Hayek ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Cal Raleigh embraces ‘Big Dumper’ persona with perfect endorsementMike Gianakos ·
Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Arroyo poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex.
Top prospects Seattle Mariners must trade at 2025 MLB trade deadlineCameron Zunkel ·
American League catcher Cal Raleigh (29) of the Seattle Mariners runs to third in the fourth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Cal Raleigh and Clayton Kershaw starred in one of the viral moments of the MLB All-Star Game.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sounds off on Clayton Kershaw after viral All-Star Game momentYasmin Edañol ·
National League pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers leaves the game during the first inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Mic catches Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s jab at Cal Raleigh during MLB All-Star GameJosh Davis ·
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts with teammate Randy Arozarena (56) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Mariners’ Cal Raleigh’s honest message before first All-Star GameJosh Davis ·