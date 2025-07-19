Cal Raleigh emerged as the unquestioned home run king of the season’s first half. The Seattle Mariners catcher leads the majors with 38 long balls and even won the 2025 Home Run Derby. But Randy Arozarena has matched his teammate in one power stat.

In the fourth inning of Friday’s matchup against the Houston Astros, Arozarena hammered a four-seamer from Brandon Walter 445 feet to left center. It was his 10th home run in the last 14 games.

Arozarena and Raleigh are the only MLB players to hit 10 homers in a 14-game span this season, per Mariners PR on X.

Randy Arozarena continues home run hot streak

Arozarena began his 14-game run with a major career milestone. The Mariners left fielder hit his 100th home run in a multi-homer game against the Kansas City Royals on June 30. And he’s stayed hot since then.

The seventh-year veteran is hitting .252 with an .827 OPS. He’s up to 18 home runs and 49 RBI with 3.7 bWAR in 95 games for Seattle. Arozarena is on pace to easily surpass his previous season high of 23 homers from 2023. He also has 16 stolen bases so far this year, setting him up for his fifth straight 20/20 season.

Arozarena was recognized for his strong first half with an All-Star Game nod. The 30-year-old outfielder was added to the event as an injury replacement and gave the Mariners a total of five players selected to the 2025 Midsummer Classic. Only the Detroit Tigers were better represented, sending six All-Stars.

While Raleigh stole the show with an epic Home Run Derby performance, Arozarena found the spotlight as well. He was called on as one of three American League players to participate in the tie-breaking swing-off.

Arozarena hit one home run, giving the AL a 3-1 lead. However, Kyle Schwarber won the game for the National League, going 3-3 in the swing-off. Still, Arozarena has shown a knack for crushing exhibition dingers. He joined the 2023 Home Run Derby and finished second to Vladimir Guerrero Jr, just falling short in the final round 25-23.