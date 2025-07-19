The Toronto Blue Jays picked up right where they left off following the All-Star break, cruising to a 4-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. For Bo Bichette, the team’s star shortstop, the win was more than just another tally in the win column — it was a testament to the club’s depth and culture.

“We did some really great things, built a good culture, I would say, where winning is first,” Bichette said postgame. “I don't really know if anybody's a role player on our team because everybody has contributed so much.”

That collective mindset was on full display at Rogers Centre in front of a sellout crowd of 41,339. The offense came alive in the second inning, as Joey Loperfido and Nathan Lukes each delivered RBI singles and Will Wagner ripped a two-run double, giving the Jays an early 4-0 lead that held up the rest of the way.

Chris Bassitt did the rest on the mound, navigating around 10 hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings and using a pair of key double plays to limit San Francisco’s scoring chances. Brendon Little, Yariel Rodríguez, and Jeff Hoffman each contributed out of the bullpen to lock in the shutout.

Blue Jays take down future Hall of Famer

“All the credit to one-through-nine, whoever we roll out there,” Bassitt said. “From a starting pitcher’s standpoint, it’s really difficult when you’re not able to just focus on three or four hitters. Everyone in this lineup is dangerous, and that takes pressure off Bo, Vlad and the top guys.”

Toronto’s success this season — they sit atop the AL East at 56-41 — has been driven by more than just their star power. As Bichette highlighted, players who weren’t expected to be major contributors have stepped up in big ways.

“It really starts with some of the guys who weren’t supposed to be big parts of the team really embracing roles, doing them for the betterment of the team and then contributing a ton — big hits, big moments, all of that,” he said.

Will Wagner, who drove in his first runs since being recalled in late June, is one of those examples. Wagner, Loperfido, and Lukes were unlikely heroes Friday night, filling in for injured starters like Daulton Varsho and Andres Gimenez, who are working their way back.

But as the Blue Jays gear up for the second half and a potential playoff run, they’re facing some serious injury setbacks. Manager John Schneider delivered tough updates before the game: reliever Yimi Garcia is experiencing ulnar nerve symptoms in his elbow; Bowden Francis is shut down for 10 days with a shoulder issue; and Ryan Burr will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

Despite the injuries, the Blue Jays’ internal reinforcements have held firm. Players like Paxton Schultz, Mason Fluharty, and Braydon Fisher have made meaningful contributions on the mound. But the team’s trade deadline needs may now be more urgent. What was once a wishlist of a starter, a reliever, and a right-handed bat could now include multiple bullpen arms and a swingman to protect against more attrition.

For Bichette, it’s all about doing your job and trusting your teammates.

“Everybody’s job is really to take pressure off the guy next to them,” he said. “Just having competitive at-bats, not trying to be the hero. Guys like Ernie [Clement], Lukes, and [Myles] Straw have led by example. That’s been a huge key to our success.”

If Friday was any indication, Toronto’s depth may be their biggest asset in the race for the AL East crown.