When Philadelphia Phillies catcher Kyle Schwarber flew into Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star game, he almost certainly had no idea what kind of incredible experience awaited him.

An All-Star for the third time in his career, Schwarber did not sign up to play in the Home Run Derby, but play in one he did, parlaying a relief opportunity to play in place of Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith into a chance to represent the NL in a Derby-style shootout with the game on the line.

Batting second between Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Schwarber hit not one, not two, but three-straight home runs with his three opportunities and set his team up with an insurmountable lead that Jonathan Aranda couldn't overcome.

Asked how it felt to see Schwarber shine on such a massive stage, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson told reporters it was “great,” noting just how easy a guy Schwarber is to root for.

“Oh, it's great. I'm so happy for him because he's such a talent. He's such a big part of this club. He handles it so professionally. He's so humble. I'm just really proud to have him on this club,” Thomson said. “I texted him the next day and then just gave him a hug in the clubhouse, and that was about it.”

Officially taking part in the first All-Star Game extra innings Home Run Derby, Schwarber set a mark of excellence that every batter taking part in the contest will now have to live up to for as long as it remains part of the game. And the best part? As Thomson noted, it could not have happened to a better guy, as even at 32, Schwarber remains the benchmark of what it means to be a professional baseball player in Philadelphia.