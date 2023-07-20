Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving donated $40,000 to a 93-year-old woman in South Carolina, who is in a legal battle to protect her home from an encroaching developer.

Irving donated the money to Josephine Wright, who is being sued by Bailey Point Investment Group for allegedly blocking the developer's progress on a complex near her property. A story from DailyMail said Wright inherited the land in 2012 from her now-deceased husband.

A gofundme page was created in Wright's name for her legal efforts. After Irving's donation, the campaign has raised over $260,000 toward its $350,000 deal.

Kyrie Irving recently signed a three-year, $126 million deal to stay with the Mavericks. He has reportedly donated more than $500,000 to various gofundme campaigns.

Irving has done charitable acts in the past with a 12-year-old in New Jersey battling a migraine condition, a 14-year-old's funeral cost — the teenager went to his high school — and funding for funeral costs for Shanquella Robinson, who was murdered in Mexico last year.

Kyrie Irving has been controversial due to his vaccine stance and allegations of anti-Semitism, but this is a very generous act.

Irving and the Mavericks hope to advance to the NBA playoffs after they missed it in 2022-23. Irving, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, was traded to the Mavericks at the deadline.

Irving, who is 31 years old, will play his 13th NBA season this year. In 20 games with the Mavericks, he averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds. He shot 51.0 percent from the field and 94.7 percent from the free-throw line, both of which were the best in his career.