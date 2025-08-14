The NBA announced the 2025-26 schedule on Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks will make franchise history within their first five games of the 2025-26 campaign. Dallas is set to open the first five contests at home — the longest homestand the Mavs have ever had to begin a season in franchise history.

The Mavericks will play the San Antonio Spurs in their season opener on October 22. The Spurs-Mavs rivalry will draw attention, as will the regular season debuts of 2025 No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

Dallas will then host the Washington Wizards (October 24), Toronto Raptors (October 26), Oklahoma City Thunder (October 27) and Indiana Pacers (October 29). The five consecutive games in Dallas represent a season-long homestand for the Mavericks. Following the homestand, Dallas and the Detroit Pistons will play in Mexico City on November 1.

There are plenty of enticing games on the schedule without question. Fans are surely curious as to when Luka Doncic will return to Dallas once again. The Mavs are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers on January 24 and April 5.

In 2024-25, the Mavs endured an up and down season. Injuries defined the campaign before Luka was traded to LA. Even after the trade, injuries continued to impact the Mavericks.

Dallas was still able to sneak into an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. The Mavericks defeated the Kings in Sacramento in their first play-in game, but a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies in their second play-in contest ended their 2024-25 campaign.

There is hope for the upcoming season, though. Anthony Davis' first full year in Dallas may lead to improved results. Expectations are high for Flagg in his rookie season. Kyrie Irving could return in early 2026, which would give the Mavericks a massive boost ahead of a potential playoff run.

At the moment, the team is focused on gearing up for the new season. Perhaps the Mavericks can end up making serious noise in the standings, however.