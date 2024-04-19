Team USA is now fully locked in for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving won't be part of the team.
On Thursday, the Mavericks guard spoke about not being named to the roster, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News:
Said Irving on not being named to the Team USA roster, “I wish my brothers well, and I just didn't fit into this team. I think the elimination process was a tough one. But again, I have nothing but respect for those guys over at USAB. You know, at this point in my career I think my focus should be on winning a championship [with the Mavericks] and, you know, in the summertime just going and support those guys when I get a chance. I grew up in a time too, where you actually had to try out for USAB. And we did meet up as a group and as peers, and there was a mutual respect that we earned from one another and trying and then seeing what vibe meshed well. So, I think obviously the timing's a little bit different. But, yeah, I kind of miss those days of just being able to get everybody together, break bread, and then compete against one another. And then the deliberation process happens at the end of the four days or five days.”
Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks in the Playoffs
The Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in what promises to be an intriguing first round NBA Playoffs matchup.
Los Angeles defeated Dallas in the postseason in the opening round of the postseason in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The Clippers handled business in six games in 2019-20. The Mavericks made things interesting in 2020-21, but again Los Angeles emerged victorious. This time in seven games.
However, there are a few reasons why the Mavericks should feel optimistic this time around.
Dallas' defense struggled to begin the 2023-24 campaign, but the acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington ahead of the trade deadline helped them find new life on defense. The Mavericks had one of the better all-around defensive units in the second half of the regular season.
As a result, they ended up finishing 18th in defensive rating overall,
The Gafford and Washington acquisitions have been helpful to say the least. Dallas has other role players who have stepped up, though.
Dante Exum has played at a high level when healthy. He can score a basket when you need it, and he's also a respectable defensive presence.
Derrick Jones Jr. is an athletic forward capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor. Jones and Exum will try their best to contain the Clippers stars in the series.
And of course, the Mavericks feature Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic and Irving were both fantastic during the 2023-24 season. Luka is going to be an MVP finalist and Irving would have likely made an All-NBA team had he reached the 65-game threshold.