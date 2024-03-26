The Dallas Mavericks have performed well in recent action but are preparing for the second of a road back-to-back on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. Tuesday's game also represents the first of two consecutive contests against the Kings in Sacramento. Luka Doncic, who played another great game in Monday's 115-105 win over the Utah Jazz, is dealing with an injury concern, though.
Luka recorded the 75th career triple-double of his career on Monday in Utah. He ultimately finished the victory with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Dallas is obviously hopeful Doncic will be able to play against Sacramento.
The Mavs and Kings will enter Tuesday's clash with identical records at 42-29. As a result, the Western Conference opponents are currently tied for the No. 6 seed in the standings. There is no question that these two games in Sacramento will be pivotal for Dallas.
So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Kings?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Kings
Doncic is listed as questionable on the NBA Injury Report due to left Achilles soreness. Maxi Kleber, who has quietly performed well for the Mavs over the past few weeks, is also listed as questionable with right knee soreness. Josh Green was already ruled out due to a right ankle sprain.
The Kings feature an all-around talented team. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are one of the most underrated duos in the entire NBA. Sacramento has enough depth on their roster to make a deep playoff run as well.
The upcoming two games will be a challenge. Of course, having one of the best players in the league available would make a big difference. Doncic is averaging a league-leading 34 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per outing as of this story's writing. He's also shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Luka Doncic addressed the Mavs-Kings games following Monday's win.
“I mean, very big games,” Doncic said Monday. “It's tough to play in Sacramento… They have a lot of great players. It's going to be a tough two games for sure. We got to be ready. We got to stay together for 48 minutes and be physical.”
Dallas is currently in the middle of a five game road trip. They started strong in Utah, and will head to Houston and San Francisco to complete the trip following their stop in Sacramento. It certainly is not an easy trip, but the Mavs have won eight of their past 10 games.
They will attempt to carry that momentum into Tuesday's affair. When it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Kings, though, the answer is maybe.