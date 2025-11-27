The Dallas Mavericks have been waiting for the return of Anthony Davis, and it seems like he may be coming back soon. There have been a lot of talks about Davis and whether the Mavericks would trade him, but as of now, it looks like they're just hoping to get him back on the court.

At the same time, the Mavericks have not played well this season, and there's a chance that they try to switch some things up on the roster to either try to improve or get some assets for the future. Though they have some pieces that other teams may want, Davis is the one player who could guarantee them for picks and assets than anyone else on the Mavericks. That makes it a good chance that Davis is traded, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.

“Trading AD is a real possibility—and I would even say likelihood—this season. Trading Kyrie is not something that's on the Mavericks' priority list, or it's just straight up not something that they are interested in doing right now,” McMahon said.

Article Continues Below

When Davis was asked about the trade rumors, he didn't seem too bothered, as he and the front office have conversations.

“Man, look. Y'all make it like we’re going to war or something,” Davis said via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “This is basketball. It comes with it…That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while. My job is to do what I do when I’m on the floor, play basketball and try to lead this team. Whatever comes out of that, comes out of that.”

Davis is taking the mindset that he can only control what he can control, but he also knows the business since this isn't the first time that he's been traded. As for the Mavericks, they're going to do what's best for their franchise, and if that means moving on from Davis, that's what they'll do.