Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis could return from injury soon, but the team received a concerning Dereck Lively II update on Tuesday. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Lively could miss significant time due to a foot injury.

“More from Dallas: It is feared that the Mavs face an extended injury absence for Dereck Lively II, @TheSteinLine has learned,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Held out Monday in Miami for right foot injury management, Lively has played in seven of 19 games after offseason foot surgery and a recent knee issue.”

Lively has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble throughout his time in the NBA. He features potential and the Mavs would love for him to play a role alongside Cooper Flagg for years to come, but his injury concerns have limited his time on the floor.

The 21-year-old played in 55 games during his rookie season in 2023-24. Last year, the big man appeared in 36 total games. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, Lively has played in seven contests. With the Mavericks center potentially set to deal with an “extended injury absence,” Dallas will have to find other answers at the position.

Both Davis and Daniel Gafford have dealt with injuries of their own this year. Gafford is currently available while Davis is hoping to return soon. Dallas will certainly need both players amid Lively's absence.

More information will be provided on Lively's injury status as it is made available. The Mavericks' next game is scheduled for 10 PM EST in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Friday night.