The Dallas Mavericks’ season continues to trend downward, and speculation surrounding the franchise has intensified as its record has fallen to 5–14. With injuries and inconsistency derailing the roster, trade rumors have begun to swirl — particularly around star forward Anthony Davis. However, two prominent league insiders have pushed back on the idea of Davis being a realistic trade option for the Golden State Warriors.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line addressed the scenario in his latest report, noting Golden State’s longstanding search for frontcourt stability but emphasizing Davis’ durability concerns.

“Davis would be the better fit for the Warriors if healthy,” Fischer wrote. “But the 32-year-old is far from that description after missing 38 of his first 52 regular-season games since becoming a Maverick. So that would figure to give the Warriors pause in pursuing AD, too.”

Davis has been sidelined since October 29, when he exited after seven minutes in the Mavericks’ 107–105 win over the Indiana Pacers due to a left calf strain. He finished with four points, four rebounds, and one steal before the injury forced him out. The setback has extended a lengthy pattern of missed games that has complicated both his impact in Dallas and any potential trade value.

Anthony Davis’ durability questions halt Warriors interest while Mavericks search for stability

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel reinforced the unlikelihood of a Golden State pursuit, citing both roster structure and organizational priorities.

Article Continues Below

“The Golden State Warriors have long been connected to Davis, and their frontcourt problems persist,” Siegel wrote. “However, pursuing Davis would mean the Warriors needing to part ways with either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green and a combination of other talents. Since the start of the offseason, the Dubs have made it clear neither Butler nor Green will be moved, essentially ending any thought of Davis going to the Bay Area.”

Siegel added that the combination of availability concerns and contract size makes Davis a difficult asset to evaluate. Davis is currently in the first year of the three-year, $175.3 million extension he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Dallas—an annual figure that further limits the list of teams capable or willing to absorb his deal.

Through five games this season, Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. On paper, he would provide Golden State with a true two-way big man the franchise has lacked for years. But league insiders agree the risks outweigh the fit under current conditions.

Meanwhile, Golden State has stabilized after a slow start. The Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday with a 134–117 win over the Utah Jazz, improving to 10–9 on the season. They continue their five-game homestand Wednesday with an NBA Cup matchup against the Houston Rockets (11–4) at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Golden State enters the contest 1–2 in West Group C with a -27 point differential.

The Mavericks, now 1–2 in West Group B with a -18 differential, will look to halt their slide when they face the Los Angeles Lakers (13–4) on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Dallas is in the final game of its four-contest road trip and hopes to salvage a win amid mounting pressure and uncertainty surrounding Davis’ future.