The Baltimore Ravens surpassed the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North on the strength of a five-game winning streak that erased a 1-5 start and propelled the team to a 6-5 record. While Lamar Jackson had struggled of late, the Ravens had a golden opportunity to prove themselves against the Cincinnati Bengals’ league-worst defense in Week 13’s divisional clash.

However, Jackson’s slump continued with a brutal game on Thursday. The two-time MVP committed three of the Ravens’ five turnovers as the Bengals won in a 31-14 rout.

Veteran offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley believes the team got off track against Cincinnati. The Pro Bowl left tackle believes Baltimore can win with a dominant rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. “The run game, especially early on, got Derrick going, rushed for a touchdown. We’ve got to keep the momentum going and we make sure that’s our identity and make it work,” Stanley said, per The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino.

Turnovers cost Ravens in loss to Bengals on Thanksgiving

The Ravens started off strong on Thursday night. The team went on a seven-play, 69-yard scoring drive on its first possession, capped by Henry’s 28-yard touchdown run.

But Baltimore’s next six possessions ended in either a punt or a fumble. Henry got three carries for 33 yards and a score on the Ravens’ first drive but only ran seven more times the rest of the game. And Cincinnati slowly pulled away.

Henry finished Week 13 with 10 carries for 60 yards. Jackson contributed just 27 yards as the Ravens’ rushing attack sputtered against the league’s 31st-ranked run defense.

Baltimore wasn't any better off against the Bengals’ 32nd-ranked pass defense. Jackson went 17-32 for 246 scoreless yards and an interception. It was his third straight game without a touchdown. But turnovers proved to be Baltimore’s undoing against the Bengals. Jackson lost two fumbles and now has five turnovers in the last three games.

However, the All-Pro passer wasn’t the only culprit. Isaiah Likely coughed up a costly turnover. The fourth-year tight end caught a pass on a shallow crossing pattern and headed for the end zone. But he lost the ball at the goal line. Instead of a touchdown, the play resulted in a touchback as the Bengals took over at the 20-yard line.

The Ravens will have an opportunity to establish a dominant run game against another division rival when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.