The Dallas Mavericks will be a team to closely monitor ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Rumors have suggested that Anthony Davis could be traded. A Davis deal is not the only way Dallas can make a move, though. While speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons suggested a three-way trade proposal between the Mavs, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors that could lead to Cooper Flagg receiving help.

“They (Mavericks) finally at least realized that Cooper Flagg, how to try to grow his career instead of ruin it,” Simmons said. “But what if it was (Jonathan) Kuminga to Chicago, Coby White to Dallas, and then (Daniel) Gafford and an expiring to Golden State. Does anyone have to throw a pick into that trade?

“Because the moment White came back to Chicago it kind of screwed them up, I’m not positive they need him.”

Daniel Gafford has been mentioned as a trade candidate. Dereck Lively II could be out for a significant amount of time, however, which could lead to the Mavs being hesitant to move Gafford.

If they decide to trade him, Simmons' proposal could make sense. The Mavericks desperately need more guard help and Coby White would fit well alongside Flagg. He's only 25 years old as well, so the Mavs could build around both Flagg and White.

The Bulls would potentially have interest in extra wing help, making the Jonathan Kuminga acquisition realistic. Meanwhile, Golden State probably wouldn't mind adding a talented center via the Gafford acquisition.

Regardless of whether it's Coby White or someone else, the Mavericks should look into the idea of adding guard help.