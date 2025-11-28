Week 13 brings an unexpectedly intriguing matchup as the 3-8 Arizona Cardinals travel east to face the 6-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's a team clinging to first place in the NFC South but trending in the wrong direction. Tampa Bay is dealing with a three-game losing streak and uncertainty at quarterback. Meanwhile, Arizona embraces the spoiler role behind steady veteran Jacoby Brissett. As such, this game has the makings of one of Sunday’s sneaky-tight battles.

Week 13 Challenge

The Cardinals have not played like a typical 3-8 team. Despite a three-game skid, they’ve consistently kept games close. Much of their recent competitiveness stems from Brissett, who has brought stability and patience to the offense. His ability to distribute the ball gives Arizona a chance against a Buccaneers pass defense that has been exposed in recent weeks. Tampa Bay’s secondary has given up explosive plays in back-to-back games. With cornerback Jamel Dean nursing a hip injury, Arizona will look to aggressively push the ball downfield. The Cardinals’ defense must clamp down on the run to avoid being physically worn down late. That's something that has plagued them in close losses.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are teetering on a dangerous edge. Their once-commanding NFC South lead has been threatened by a three-game slide. Even more concerning is the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has been unable to practice due to an AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder. If Mayfield cannot go, Tampa Bay turns to Teddy Bridgewater. He's a reliable veteran but a clear step back in terms of offensive explosiveness. That puts more pressure on running back Bucky Irving. He should return and become the centerpiece of Tampa Bay’s game plan. The Buccaneers’ defense also must tighten up after several weeks of breakdowns. With both teams capable of forcing turnovers, this matchup may come down to who protects the ball and who manages the moment.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Cardinals and the Buccaneers in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Jacoby Brissett's passing attack explode for over 300 yards

Brissett has attempted more passes per game than any quarterback since becoming the Cardinals’ starter. In fact, he is averaging 43.5 attempts. That volume sets the stage for a statistically significant day. Dean is banged up and Tampa Bay’s secondary is struggling to communicate. As such, Michael Wilson and the rest of Arizona’s young receiving corps will have opportunities to generate chunk plays. Expect Brissett to stay aggressive. He will take advantage of soft zones and mismatches en route to surpassing 300 yards through the air.

Bucky Irving returns with over 100 scrimmage yards

Tampa Bay’s offense needs a stabilizing force. Irving’s return could be exactly what the team requires. Fully participating in practice, Irving appears ready to handle a sizable workload. The Cardinals have shown fight defensively. However, they tend to fade in the fourth quarter, often surrendering long runs late. Irving faces an Arizona defense that has given up 132 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry over the last five weeks. Tampa Bay will lean on him early and often to control the tempo. His dual-threat ability gives him a path to 100+ yards from scrimmage and at least one score.

The Buccaneers force three turnovers

Although Arizona’s offense has improved with Brissett, the Cardinals remain prone to turnovers. Tampa Bay ranks inside the top five in blitz rate. Todd Bowles will not hesitate to dial up pressure. Brissett’s high-volume approach increases risk, and Tampa’s desperate front seven should play with heightened urgency. Expect multiple interceptions, a strip sack, or both, with one turnover turning directly into a defensive touchdown that energizes the home crowd.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combine for under 100 receiving yards

With uncertainty surrounding Tampa Bay’s quarterback situation, this feels very realistic. If Bridgewater starts or Mayfield plays while limited, the Buccaneers’ passing game will lose vertical explosiveness. The Cardinals’ secondary will likely shade coverage toward Evans and Godwin. They will forcing Tampa Bay to rely more on tight ends and the running game. Given Arizona’s ability to muddy passing lanes, the star duo may be kept unusually quiet.

The Cardinals keep it a one-score game until the final whistle

Despite their record, the Cardinals have consistently competed against playoff-caliber teams. Their toughness, paired with Tampa Bay’s recent struggles and injury concerns, suggests this will not be a blowout. Historically, West Coast teams flying east for early kickoffs have struggled. Arizona’s effort level, though, has remained high all season. Expect a scrappy, defensive struggle with the Cardinals staying within one possession deep into the fourth quarter.

Again, the Bucs get Irving back at the perfect moment. Still, with Mayfield likely sidelined, this matchup becomes a true coin flip. The Cardinals are fully capable of stealing it, but they will fall just short, 23-20.

Looking ahead

Both teams enter Week 13 with urgency. Tampa Bay wants to stay atop the NFC South. Arizona wants to play spoiler while building for the future. Whether Mayfield suits up or not, the Buccaneers cannot overlook a Cardinals team that fights every week. Fans should prepare for a tense, gritty matchup that remains undecided until the final moments.