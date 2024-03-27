The Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear the last two and a half weeks, and Luka Doncic is giving all of the love to Kyrie Irving.
After Tuesday's 132-96 win over the Sacramento Kings, Doncic shook off MVP chants from his teammates and the claim from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd that Doncic is Superman and Irving is Batman.
“No, he is the Batman. I'm the Robin,” Doncic said of Irving. “It's just amazing, man. Everyone on our team is amazing. Outside basketball, he's just a great person and we all get along so well, so the chemistry is really good right now.”
The Mavericks duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving duo is flourishing 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yWNXYQaZGY
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving leading Mavericks on hot streak
The Mavericks struggled to start the month, losing the first three games of March. But since a 137-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 5, Dallas has won nine of its last 10, jumping from eighth in the Western Conference to sixth. If they can hold on to that spot or even improve, the Mavericks could completely avoid the NBA Play-In.
A big part of the Mavericks' success has been the improving chemistry of Doncic and Irving. During this winning stretch, Irving is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while Doncic averages 29.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, and 1.7 steals.
The pair have also been able to play together, which had been a struggle due to both player's varying health statuses. Doncic has played in all but one of the Mavericks' 24 games, while Irving has played 23 consecutive games since returning from a right thumb sprain he sustained in January.
"He's the Batman, I'm the Robin." 🔥
Luka speaks to his chemistry with Kyrie pic.twitter.com/kKrqv8hvF2
Over the last 10 games, the Mavericks hold wins over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings. Against the Nuggets, Irving hit a game-winning hook at the buzzer to beat the Nuggets in a nationally televised slugfest. After the game, Doncic appeared to be in disbelief at Irving's late-game heroics.
The 2023-24 season has been in stark contrast to the 2022-23 campaign, during which Irving joined the Mavericks as part of a midseason acquisition. Irving had been at odds with Brooklyn Nets ownership and the front office due, in part, to Irving's refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and social media posts by Irving that some believed were antisemitic. When contract extension talks went awry, Irving was traded by Brooklyn to Dallas.
Irving's fit with Doncic, an offense-first, ball-dominant player was not immediately apparent. In fact, after the addition of Irving, the Mavericks went 9-18 to finish the season, falling from fourth in the Western Conference to 11th, missing the playoffs and even the Play-In.
Things have improved greatly in Irving and Doncic's first full season together. The Mavericks have already won five more games than they did the entire season last year, and Dallas' offense has become one of the most potent in the entire league.
The acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington from the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, respectively, have also been a big help. Since their arrivals, the Mavericks are fifth in Net Rating (+6.8), top 10 in Defensive Rating (111.8 per 100 possessions), and fourth in Offensive Rating (118.6).