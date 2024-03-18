On Sunday afternoon, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an epic victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a nationally-televised affair from Dallas. The Mavericks actually found themselves trailing late in this one, before Doncic hit a clutch three to tie things up with under 30 seconds to go, and then Irving tossed in a running hook shot with his left hand over the outstretched arms of Jokic, a shot that fell into the net just as time expired to give the Mavericks the epic victory.
One person who was impressed by what he saw from Irving was none other than Doncic himself.
“That shot is unbelievable, man. I couldn't believe it. I was there on the baseline. I just couldn't believe it,” said Doncic, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, Doncic could be seen on the baseline laughing incredulously as Irving's shot fell softly into the net at the clock's expiration.
Making the shot more impressive is that Irving is currently fasting for Ramadan, meaning that his heroics for the Mavericks occurred on an empty stomach.
“I wouldn't be able to do it. I'm impressed. Like I said, he's different. He's different,” said Doncic.
The win over the Nuggets moved the Mavericks into a virtual tie with the Sacramento Kings for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff picture. Of course, sixth place is the threshold to meet in order for teams to avoid playing in the dreaded “Play-In” tournament, where a season's fate can be decided in just one or two games.