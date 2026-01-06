We've got the Miami vs. Ole Miss Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Semi-Finals, and the final four teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. Miami's defense stymied Ohio State as they won the Cotton Bowl, 24-14. Meanwhile, Ole Miss defeated Georgia in a high-scoring shootout at the Sugar Bowl. However, only one team can advance to the National Championship.

Miami vs. Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl Results According to College Football 26

According to College Football 26, Miami will defeat Ole Miss 23-21 and advance to the College Football National Championship.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #10 MIA 3 7 10 3 23 #6 MISS 3 3 9 6 21

Miami's defense continues to serve up wins on a platter while their offense does enough to get the job done. The first quarter was fairly quiet, with both teams scoring only three points.

But Miami's offense finally got things going when Carson Beck connected with Ray Joseph for an 85 Yd touchdown pass. The Rebels were able to respond with a FG shortly before the half ended to make it a four-point game.

But the Hurricanes extended their lead in the second half when Mark Fletcher Jr. ran 11 yards for touchdown just 12 seconds into the third quarter. Miami DB Ethan O'Connor deserves the credit, as he picked off Trinidad Chambliss and returned it to the 10-yard line.

But Ole Miss picked themselves right back up when Chambliss found Kewan Lacey for a 75 Yd touchdown pass in the third quarter. However, the team missed a two-point conversion, which would come back to bite them later. Both teams traded field goals before entering the fourth quarter.

Bert Auburn converted another field goal for the Hurricanes, giving them a 23-15 lead with 4:15 to go. But Chambliss made another big play and found De'Zhaun Stribling for a 75 Yd touchdown pass. But now the team had to go for two, as the score was 23-21. Unfortunately for them, they missed the attempt once again.

But Ole Miss did get the ball back with 1:55 to go. However, a quick four-and-out led to a turnover on downs. With only one timeout remaining, the Rebels had to sit back and watch Miami advance to the next round.

With the win, Miami will either face Indiana or Oregon in the National Championship.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

MIA – Bert Auburn, 37 Yd FG, 9:39 (MIA 3-0)

MISS – Mike Baker, 17 Yd FG, 3:26 (Tied 3-3)

Second Quarter:

MIA – Ray Joseph 85 Yd Pass from Carson Beck (Bert Auburn kick), 12:54 (MIA 10-3)

MISS – Mike Baker, 22 Yd FG, 3:48 (MIA 10-6)

Third Quarter:

MIA – Mark Fletcher Jr. 11 Yd run (Bert Auburn Kick), 14:48 (MIA 17-6)

MISS – Kewan Lacey 75 Yd pass from Trinidad Chambliss (2-point conversion failed), 13:43 (MIA 17-12)

MISS – Mike Baker, 40 Yd FG, 8:08 (MIA 17-15)

MIA – Bert Auburn, 38 Yd FG, 0:43 (MIA 20-15)

Fourth Quarter:

MIA – Bert Auburn, 52 Yd FG, 4:15 (MIA 23-15)

MISS – De'Zhaun Stribling 75 Yd pass from Trinidad Chambliss (2-point conversion failed), 4:07 (MIA 23-21)

Overall, that wraps up our Miami vs. Ole Miss Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

