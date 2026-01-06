The San Francisco Giants continue to rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. After the signing of starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, San Francisco's general manager is giving an update on the franchise's offseason plans moving forward.

“Giants GM Zack Minasian said the Giants will keep looking through free agent/trade options, but said they are “very comfortable with the five (starters) that we have” and the young depth behind those guys,” NBC Sports reporter Alex Pavlovic posted on X, formerly Twitter.

San Francisco started out strong during the 2025 season, racing to the top of the National League West. That hot start wore off though near the end of the campaign. The Giants finished the year with a 81-81 overall record, missing the postseason.

Mahle finished the 2025 season with a 6-4 overall record as a starter. He also posted a 2.18 ERA for the Texas Rangers, and started 16 contests.

The Giants are feeling good about the rotation heading into 2026

San Francisco entered the offseason looking for some starting pitching. The Giants feel good about Mahle, who has also worked for the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins.

Mahle got the endorsement of his former manager with the Rangers, Bruce Bochy. Bochy contacted the Giants to vouch for Mahle's character.

“When you look at the results that Tyler got last year, I think Boch liked just about everything,” general manager Zack Minasian said after Mahle was signed, per MLB.com. “He just talked about how good [Mahle] was. Big fan of the person. Just a really strong recommendation that really came out from Boch at the Winter Meetings when we sat together. He obviously saw him pitch at a high level.

“It's one thing to see it in a text message or on a phone call. It's quite another to sit across from a Hall of Fame manager and hear them say, ‘I really believe in this guy.’ It was certainly encouraging, and we’re obviously happy we were able to get this done.”

Mahle signed a one-year deal with the Giants, for $10 million. He is now part of a projected San Francisco rotation that includes Logan Webb, Adrian Houser, Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp.