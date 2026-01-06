The Baltimore Ravens opened the NFL season with a backbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills and closed it with an even more crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, after all that trauma, it’s time for the Ravens to turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Baltimore is historically one of the best drafting teams in the league, so who will the team take in April? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator, and here’s what it came back with for the first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 14: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Ravens' quest for a true No. 1 wide receiver continues in the 2026 NFL draft. No disrespect to the talented (and underrated) Zay Flowers, but imagine if Flowers were Lamar Jackson’s WR2?

Enter Jordyn Tyson. The Sun Devils wideout only played in nine games this season, but still put up 61 catches for 711 yards. And at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, the pass catcher looks the part of an NFL WR1.

Tyson has battled injuries in the past and only has one season of 75+ catches and 1,000+ yards. Plus, he’s not quite to the level of some of the top 10 WR that have come out I nrecent years. Still, he’s the most likely in this NFL draft class to become an All-Pro wideout.

If Tyson falls to the Ravens at No. 14, especially (which seems unlikely, sorry PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator), they should run to the podium to hand in the card.

Round 2, Pick 45: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Travis Jones led the Ravens this season with 5.0 sacks, and Tavius Robinson was second with 4.5. What this tells you is that Baltimore is still searching for the premier pass rusher they haven’t truly had since Terrell Suggs retired.

Zion Young is another good swing at this position, as the 6-foot-5, 262-pound pass rusher is prototypical OLB size, and he has the arm length, speed, and technique to boot. His production has been solid, too, with 11.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for a loss (including 16.5 this season) over four years split between Michigan State and Mizzou.

Young likely won’t be a double-digit sack guy in year one, but he has that ceiling down the line. There are some character concerns here, with an assault charge for an in-tunnel fight at MSU and a DWI, but after drafting Mike Green last year in this same spot, the Ravens don’t seem to care much about that.

Round 3, Pick 80: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers is an intriguing tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft because he’s only played the position for a few years. He spent his first two seasons as a backup QB at Texas A&M before transferring to New Mexico State and switching to TE.

As a grad transfer at Vanderbilt, he became one of Diego Pavia’s favorite targets this season.

Pairing Stowers with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely will give the Ravens the option to play in even more 13 personnel (three tight end) looks that are all the rage these days in the NFL. And if Derrick Henry comes back, three TEs and the big back will be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

And while Stowers continues to develop as a pass catcher, he can play in those sets next season. Down the line, he has the skill, smarts, size, and athleticism to be the long-term replacement for Andrews and partner for Likely.