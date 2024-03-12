Grant Williams opened the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets in the PJ Washington deadline deal. Before the trade, Williams apparently learned that trash talking Mavs star Luka Doncic isn't a great idea, at least according to a story from Mavericks assistant general manager Michael Finley.
“One day in practice, a player on our team, I won't call his name out… But it was Grant Williams… He decided he wanted to get under Luka's skin,” Finley said, via 105.3 The Fan. “He felt that Luka didn't come that day ready to practice. So to make a long story short, they had a scrimmage going and he's talking trash to Luka up and down the court. So finally, Luka says, ‘okay.'
“And I'll tell you, Luka went on a 26-6 run by himself. You can ask anybody, I'm not exaggerating. It was like a 26-6 run by himself. He showed everything, the threes, the post-up, the floaters, everything by himself.”
Finley was then asked if Luka Doncic was talking any trash to Williams.
“No,” Finley responded. “Everybody on the sideline, including the coaches, were like, ‘do not poke the bear.' That's what everybody kept saying, ‘do not poke the bear.'”
Luka is one of the best players in the NBA. He is a legitimate MVP candidate and features the ability to heat up quickly. Grant Williams wanted to challenge Luka in practice, and Doncic used the motivation to go on a tear. And again, this was in practice.
So if a player wants to talk trash to Luka Doncic during a game, they need to be prepared for the Mavericks star to completely take over the contest.