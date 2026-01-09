It's safe to assume that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch doesn't share all of her daughter's interests, including iconic children's TV show Peppa Pig, as the Women's Intercontinental Champion revealed.

In a resurfaced interview clip provided by Fightful, Lynch slammed the iconic children's TV show character. Why? Because she is “mean” and a bad influence on Lynch's daughter, Roux.

“Peppa Pig, she's mean, man. She's mean, and she's mean to everybody,” Lynch said. “She's mean to her dad, and she's mean to her friends, and I'm not about that; she [Roux] was watching Peppa Pig, and she suddenly started to be a little bit rough around the edges.

“And I like being rough around the edges, but not for a three-year-old. So, we got rid of Peppa Pig, and already she just turned a corner,” Lynch continued.

WWE's Becky Lynch is starring in a new TV show

Pretty soon, WWE fans will be able to see Lynch in a new show, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Lynch will play a Bridge officer in the Paramount+ series.

This is not her first rodeo. Lynch has previously appeared in episodes of Young Rock as Cydni Lauper. Additionally, she recently had her biggest movie role, appearing in Happy Gilmore 2.

Currently, Lynch is in her second reign as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She recently beat Maxxine Dupri to regain the title during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch is only a couple of months removed from her last reign. Her first reign was ended by Dupri during the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of RAW, leading to Dupri's first championship win.

In June 2025, Lynch beat Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time. She had successful title defenses against the likes of Valkyria, Bayley, and Nikki Bella before losing it.

Lynch is one of WWE's top Superstars. She is also in a feud with AJ Lee, which has yet to be resolved. Lynch and Lee faced in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, teaming with their real-life husbands, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, respectively.