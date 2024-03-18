The Dallas Mavericks won a close one on Sunday. Due to a game-winning buzzer-beater by Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks edged out the Denver Nuggets, 107-105. Interestingly, Irving's shot wasn't the usual type of game-winner one would expect from him. It was no jump shot, nor was it a layup either. Instead, Uncle Drew downed the defending champions with a left-handed floater which slightly resembled a baby hook.
This apparently had Magic Johnson going crazy at home, based on his recent tweet.
“I jumped off my couch screaming after Kyrie's game-winning shot from behind the free throw line for the Mavericks over the reigning champs Nuggets!” Johnson posted on his official X (Twitter) account. “It’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, left-hand game-winning shot I’ve ever seen.”
Afterward, the NBA legend sent out a warning to the rest of the Western Conference teams.
“I want to put the Western Conference on notice – the Dallas Mavericks, coached under HOF Jason Kidd, are a different team with new additions of (PJ) Washington, (Derek) Lively, and (Daniel) Gafford. Watch out for them in the playoffs!” Johnson added.
The post-trade deadline Dallas Mavericks
Prior to the trade deadline last month, the Mavericks finalized a last-minute trade by acquiring big men PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Ever since both front-liners arrived, Dallas has won 10 out of their last 16 games. Their combination has given the Mavericks more size and the much-needed presence in the paint that the team craved before the trade.
Through 16 games representing the city of Dallas, Washington has averaged 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gafford is putting up 11.0 points and 7.4 boards a game. Both have been playing heavy minutes while Washington, in particular, has mostly seen action as a starter (15 games).
With a bolstered frontline, the Mavericks are now seventh place in the West with a 39-29 record. They may be tied with the Phoenix Suns, but they're also on the tails of the sixth-seeded Sacramento Kings. With 14 more games left before the playoffs, Dallas surely looks to finish strong and make a last push up the standings.