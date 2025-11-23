Ja Morant did not touch the floor against the Dallas Mavericks, but he still managed to light the fuse. As Memphis wrapped up a 102-96 win in Dallas, Morant crashed Cam Spencer’s postgame interview and pointed at the rookie sharpshooter: “Tell ’em who the best shooter in the house was, it wasn’t bro from Golden State.” The jab landed squarely at Klay Thompson, who had just dropped 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting and 6-of-12 from deep in the loss.

"Tell 'em who the best shooter in the house was, it wasn't bro from Golden State." – Ja Morant 👀

According to reports, things escalated where Ja Morant and Klay Thompson had to be separated after Morant allegedly called him a “bum,” capping a chippy night that started long before the final buzzer.

On the court, the Memphis Grizzlies earned the right to talk. Santi Aldama led the way with 20 points, while Zach Edey bullied the glass for 12 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks. Cam Spencer poured in 17 points off the bench, helping Memphis overcome a cold 26% night from 3 by dominating the boards 61-41 and piling up 23 offensive rebounds via the ESPN Box Score.

For the Dallas Mavericks, this one stung. Cooper Flagg finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Brandon Williams added 18, and P.J. Washington had 15 points and eight boards. But Dallas again struggled late, now 5-13 overall and 4-9 at home, with the fourth quarter turning into a slog of one-and-done trips while Memphis lived on second chances.

So Morant’s “best shooter” line cuts both ways. Klay Thompson finally caught fire in a Mavericks uniform, but the Grizzlies walked out with the win and the last word.